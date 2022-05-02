Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

London, Ont. fire department says crews remain on scene as carbon dioxide leaks from truck

By Sawyer Bogdan 980 CFPL
Posted May 2, 2022 7:35 pm
London Fire Hazmat level 2 response to a commercial delivery vehicle leaking a compressed gas at Dundas & Saskatoon. View image in full screen
London Fire Hazmat level 2 response to a commercial delivery vehicle leaking a compressed gas at Dundas & Saskatoon. Via London Fire Department Twitter

London firefighters and police are still monitoring a commercial vehicle on Dundas and Saskatoon streets as gas leaks into the air.

Hazardous material technicians are also on scene, and the Ministry of the Environment has been contacted, platoon chief manager Gary Mosburger said.

Mosburger says the gas leaking from the tank is carbon dioxide and not considered dangerous.

Story continues below advertisement

“Because of the compressed air and compressed gas in this situation, it’s caused freezing in the area of where the valve is, which more or less limits our ability to shut the tank off,” he said.

Trending Stories

“It’s more of a visual to the public; they would think there is something very serious going on where in fact, it is quite safe because it’s an outdoor space.”

Read more: Fatal workplace incident at Lucan Biddulph business leaves 1 dead: OPP

As of 5 p.m., fire crews remained on the scene to monitor air quality as the gas continued to leak from the truck.

Second Street is closed between Dundas and Leonard streets while crews work.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
London Ontario tagLdnont tagLondon Fire tagLondon Fire Department tagfire crews tagFire Fighters taglondon gas leak tagGas leak London tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers