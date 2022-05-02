B.C. Conservation Office issues 17 tickets on Shuswap Lake over weekend

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. conservation officers netted a number of rule-breakers when they took to Shuswap Lake this weekend.

The conservation service announced Saturday they were taking to the lake to conduct angling inspections, and early on found two men angling in the Seymour Arm closure with prohibited gear and no fishing licences, the BC Conservation Service said in an online release.

By the end of the weekend, they’d caught more.

“Multiple violations were observed including over limits, keeping undersized fish and angling with more than one line. In total over two days 17 violation tickets and 34 warnings were issued as well as five fish seized,” read the statement.

They reminded the fishing public to read the regulations before they head out, there are a number of regulations specific to the lake as well as areas closed to angling.

