Lynx launches services at Kelowna International Airport

The first of Lynx Air’s regular Kelowna flights took off Monday, increasing access to both Vancouver and Calgary.

Lynx is currently operating two flights a week from Kelowna to Calgary and Vancouver. As of June 29, however, Lynx will increase its service to Calgary to three flights per week, moving the airline’s total flights in and out of Kelowna to 10 flights and 1,890 seats per week.

“We are proud to be the airline that links Canadians to wonderful destinations like Kelowna,” Merren McArthur, CEO of Lynx said in a press release.

Lynx took to the skies just over three weeks ago and has been rapidly expanding its network since. Canadians can now book flights to 10 destinations coast to coast across Canada including Victoria, Vancouver, Kelowna, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Toronto, Hamilton, Halifax, and St. John’s.

The airline operates a fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft and plans to grow its fleet to more than 46 aircraft over the next five to seven years.

To commemorate Lynx’s growing presence in Kelowna, the airline has launched a limited-time seat sale and is offering up to 50 per cent off all base fares to and from Kelowna. The sale will run from May 2 and will end on May 4 at 10:59 PST. For full sale details, and to reserve discounted seats, visit FlyLynx.com.

