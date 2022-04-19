Menu

Consumer

New ultra-affordable airline makes its Winnipeg debut

By Keesha Harewood Global News
Posted April 19, 2022 1:07 pm
An airplane is refuelled on the tarmac. View image in full screen
An airplane is refuelled on the tarmac. fStop Images - Stephan Zirwes / Getty Images

A new airline is available to Manitobans and it’s promising ultra-affordable fares.

Read more: Turbulent times — How climate change could dampen future summer air travel

As of Tuesday, Lynx Air is adding the Winnipeg International Airport to its network with frequent flights to Calgary and Vancouver.

In May, the airline will fly to and from Toronto.

Read more: Canada’s first Indigenous-owned travel agency launches in Winnipeg, Treaty 1 Territory

“We’re excited to be included as part of Lynx’s first group of destinations,” said Nick Hays, president and CEO of Winnipeg Airports Authority. “People tell us they’re ready to explore the world again, re-connect with loved ones and return to the places they love to visit. Thanks to Lynx Air, our region now has another low-cost option to do all these things.”

CEO Merren McArthur says the airline’s goal is to give customers an amazing in-flight experience.

Read more: Manitoba reintroduces TRIP program ahead of May long weekend

“Today’s inaugural flights to Winnipeg represent a significant milestone in our mission to make air travel affordable for all,” said McArthur. “We want to be the airline that links Canadians to their favourite people and the country they love. Whether you are traveling to catch up with friends and family or to discover the inspiring art, music and history of Winnipeg, Lynx will ensure a great flying experience at an ultra-affordable price.”

McArthur says flights start as low as $59.

Click to play video: 'Flights taking off again in Winnipeg' Flights taking off again in Winnipeg
Flights taking off again in Winnipeg
