New ultra-affordable airline makes its Winnipeg debut

Send this page to someone via email

A new airline is available to Manitobans and it’s promising ultra-affordable fares.

As of Tuesday, Lynx Air is adding the Winnipeg International Airport to its network with frequent flights to Calgary and Vancouver.

In May, the airline will fly to and from Toronto.

“We’re excited to be included as part of Lynx’s first group of destinations,” said Nick Hays, president and CEO of Winnipeg Airports Authority. “People tell us they’re ready to explore the world again, re-connect with loved ones and return to the places they love to visit. Thanks to Lynx Air, our region now has another low-cost option to do all these things.”

Story continues below advertisement

CEO Merren McArthur says the airline’s goal is to give customers an amazing in-flight experience.

Read more: Manitoba reintroduces TRIP program ahead of May long weekend

“Today’s inaugural flights to Winnipeg represent a significant milestone in our mission to make air travel affordable for all,” said McArthur. “We want to be the airline that links Canadians to their favourite people and the country they love. Whether you are traveling to catch up with friends and family or to discover the inspiring art, music and history of Winnipeg, Lynx will ensure a great flying experience at an ultra-affordable price.”

McArthur says flights start as low as $59.

0:35 Flights taking off again in Winnipeg Flights taking off again in Winnipeg