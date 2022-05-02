Edmonton Oilers set for playoff opener against Kings

Send this page to someone via email

The Stanley Cup playoffs are here.

The Edmonton Oilers open up their best-of-seven first round series Monday night at Rogers Place against the L.A. Kings (630 CHED Face-off Show at 6 p.m. Game at 8 p.m.).

“They’re a hard-working team, a well-structured, hard-working team,” said defenceman Evan Bouchard, who will make his playoff debut. “We just gotta be patient with the team. We can’t force things and overcomplicate things. We have to play the way we want to play.”

Defenceman Darnell Nurse remains a game-time decision, though he was a full participant in the morning skate. Nurse missed the final four games of the regular season after being injured April 22 against Colorado.

The Oilers are trying to win a playoff series for the first time since 2017.

“I was probably more nervous in 2017. It was my first playoffs. There are going to some nerves, of course,” said Leon Draisaitl. “You get a couple shifts to get rid of it and get right back into your game. It’s an exciting day.

“We haven’t had fans in the playoffs for a long time. I’m sure it will be a pretty good atmosphere.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "We haven't had fans in the playoffs for a long time. I'm sure it will be a pretty good atmosphere."

The Oilers went 3-1 against the Kings this season. Mike Smith will start in goal.