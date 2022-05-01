Darnell Nurse looks good to play in Edmonton Oilers post-season opener

Send this page to someone via email

Darnell Nurse practiced with the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday for the first time since suffering an injury in the game against the Colorado Avalanche on March 23. He missed the final four games of the regular season.

When asked if he’ll play in Monday’s playoff opener against the L.A. Kings (630 CHED, Face-off Show begins at 6 p.m., and the game starts at 8 p.m.), Nurse grinned.

“We’ll see,” he replied.

Read more: Mikko Koskinen backstops Edmonton Oilers to shootout win over Canucks

Nurse certainly looked ready to play as the team practiced at the Downtown Community Arena.

“He’s a big part of our team, no doubt. I thought he looked good today. We’ll see how he feels,” said captain Connor McDavid.

Story continues below advertisement

The Oilers go into the playoffs having gone 26-9-3 since Jay Woodcroft took over as head coach on February 10. That’s the third-best points percentage in the NHL in the span.

Read more: Edmonton Oilers rally for OT win over Sharks

“It’s nice that everyone is on the same page. We’re not going out there playing a game we don’t really believe in. We certainly believe in the system and believe in Woody and believe in each other,” explained McDavid.

“It starts with one game. You’re trying to get that first win then you build on top of it and make your adjustments afterwards,” said Woodcroft.

The Oilers and Kings are meeting in the playoffs on Monday for the first time since 1992.