Consumer

Ontario, feds to invest over $1B to help Stellantis re-tool, modernize Brampton, Windsor plants

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted May 2, 2022 1:48 pm
FILE - In this file photo taken on Jan. 19, 2021, the Stellantis sign is seen outside the Chrysler Technology Center in Auburn Hills, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File). View image in full screen
Automaker Stellantis says it will spend $3.4 billion to re-tool and modernize its Brampton and Windsor plants.

In a press release issued Monday, the Ontario government said the investments will “accelerate the creation of one of the most vertically integrated electric vehicle supply chains in North America.”

Stellantis said it will retool and modernize the two plants, and will convert them to “flexible, multi-energy vehicle assembly facilities” that will be “ready to produce the electric vehicles of the future.”

The company said it will also build two new research and development centres “focusing on electric vehicles and EV battery technology.”

“Ontario is supporting all these critical investments with up to $513 million, with a matching investment from the federal government,” the release reads.

Stellantis said it will also build a new, flexible, multiple-energy vehicle assembly line at its plant in Windsor.

“This strategic retooling will diversify the company’s capacity by introducing battery-electric or hybrid models to the production line to meet growing consumer demand for low-emissions vehicles,” the release reads.

The province said it is supporting the retooling with up to $287 million.

According to the release, the company will also modernize its automotive research and development centre in Windsor by expanding and building two “Centres of Competency.”

“The Electric Vehicle and Battery Pack Testing Centres of Competency will establish Ontario as a major R&D hub for the company across all stages of production – from design to development,” the release reads. “In addition to R&D, the centres will provide major opportunities for local talent, universities, colleges, and start-ups to participate in the development of Ontario’s EV ecosystem.”

The provincial government said it is supporting the company’s research and development with a $94 million investment.

Stellantis will also install a “flexible assembly line” which will be capable of producing battery-electric and hybrid vehicles at its Brampton Assembly plant.

The provincial government has committed up to $132 million to help “secure the long-term future of the facility in Brampton,” according to the release.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford called the announcement a “huge win” for workers and communities all over the province.

“Ontario has everything it needs to be North America’s auto manufacturing power house once again,” he said.

Ford said the provincial government is “getting it done and ensuring that cars of the future are made in Ontario by Ontario workers.”

Canada’s Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, Francois-Philippe Champagne, said the announcement is a “big win for Canadian workers, the future of Canada’s auto sector and the entire Canadian economy.”

“With this history investment in Stellantis to build thousands of electric vehicles every year, we are securing thousands of well-paying jobs in Windsor and Brampton,” he said in the release. “With a century of excellence by Canadian auto workers, today is one more step in our efforts to build a sustainable economy of the future that is part of Canada’s path to net-zero.”

