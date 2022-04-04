Ontario to spend $259M to help transform GM plants in Oshawa, Ingersoll

Send this page to someone via email

The provincial government says it will spend $259 million to help General Motors Canada support and transform the company’s Oshawa and CAMI manufacturing plants.

In a press release Monday, the provincial government announced it is “supporting a more than $2 billion investment by General Motors of Canada Company.”

The government said the money will also help with improvements across all of GM’s manufacturing and research and development facilities in the province.

“These investments will pave the way for GM’s first electric vehicle (EV) production line in Ontario in Ingersoll and the continuation of vehicle production in Oshawa while ensuring the vehicles of the future are built in Ontario and sold across North America,” the press release reads.

According to the release, production of a light-duty Chevy Silverado pickup production, and a third shift will be added at the Oshawa plant.

The government said this will create 2,600 new jobs since operations resumed at the plant.

The release said the investment will also “secure electric commercial vehicle production at the CAMI plant in Ingersoll.”

The government said this means the plant will become GM’s “designated EV hub for its new all-electric commercial vehicle brand BrightDrop,” and will be the first “full-scale electric vehicle production facility in Canada.”

Ontario Premier Doug Ford called the investment by General Motors a “vote of confidence,” for the province.

He said the move is “more proof that by attracting game-changing investments,” his government is securing Ontario’s auto sector “for the next generation of workers.”

“This investment will secure 2,600 jobs here in Oshawa and is a huge win for the people of Durham and Ontario’s auto sector,” he said in a statement. “It shows once again that the cars of the future will be made right here in Ontario, by Ontario workers.”

GM Canada president and managing director Marissa West said working with its government partners, the company has reopened the Oshawa plant, “creating thousands of new jobs and recruiting a record number of women in production roles.”

“This partnership with the governments of Ontario and Canada is helping GM build a more diverse, innovative and sustainable industry and EV supply chain for the future – and we are proud to be doing that right here in Canada,” West said in the release.

Vic Fedeli, Ontario’s Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, said the province is “proud to support GM’s major investment in their Oshawa and Ingersoll plants.”

“By reducing the cost of doing business in Ontario by nearly $7 billion annually, our government has created the right economic conditions to attract yet another historic investment that further positions Ontario as a North American leader in developing and building the cars of the future,” Fedeli said in a statement.

