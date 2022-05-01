RCMP seek missing U.S. senior separated from family on B.C. highway

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia RCMP are asking for the public’s help to find a 71-year-old U.S. woman with early-onset Alzheimer’s who was separated from her party as they drove through southern B.C.

The group was travelling from Sumas towards Cache Creek en route to Alaska, according to RCMP.

Pamela Weise of Sumas, Wash., was travelling in tandem with family members who were in another vehicle on Friday, when she missed an exit on Highway 1 at Hope.

Police say she was re-routed, and planned to meet her party in Hope, but failed to arrive.

Upper Fraser Valley RCMP conducted a search of the highways around Hope, but failed to locate Weise. They’re now working with neighbouring detachments and appealing for tips from the public.

Police say Weise has difficulty with short-term memory.

She is described as five-foot-eight and 125 pounds with shoulder-length light grey hair and blue eyes.

Weise was last seen wearing a long-sleeved cream-coloured sweater, tan jogging pants and dark-coloured lace-up shoes with white soles.

She was driving a dark blue 2005 Toyota Tundra with a dark blue canopy and the Alaska licence plate FNZ945.

Weise is believed to be travelling with two dogs, brown Springer Spaniel and a white Great Pyrenees.

Anyone who sees Weise or her vehicle is asked to call 911 immediately. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Hope RCMP at 604-869-7750.