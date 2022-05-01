Ontario police remembrance ceremony held in-person for 1st time in 3 years

Send this page to someone via email

Police and provincial figures gathered in person for the first time in three years for the 23rd annual ceremony of remembrance for police officers at Queen’s Park on Sunday.

The ceremony is held to remember fallen police officers and pay respects to officers and their families.

“As her majesty’s representative, I offer police officers and those supporting them today and every day a most sincere thank you on behalf of a grateful province,” said Elizabeth Dowdeswell, the Lieutenant Governor of Ontario.

The ceremony included thousands of uniformed police officers.

During the ceremony, the names of three new police officers were added to the Ontario Police Memorial on Queen’s Park Crescent.

Toronto Police Constable Jeffrey Northrup was one of the names. He was fatally hit by a car during a robbery at an underground parking lot at Toronto City Hall in 2021.

His family spoke about the difficulty of his death at a recent memorial in Brampton.

“I am really thankful that he lived long enough that my children were able to gain his morals and values and teachings,” Margaret Northrup said on April 25.

The names of Constable Marc Hovingh (OPP) and Constable Joan Theresa VanBreda (Niagara Regional Police) were also added to the memorial.

Three additional names were added through historical research.

Premier Doug Ford and Sylvia Jones, Ontario’s Solicitor General, were also in attendance.

