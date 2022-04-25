Brampton park renamed for Toronto police officer who died in line of duty

Send this page to someone via email

A park in Brampton has been renamed in memory of Toronto Police Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup, who was killed in the line of duty last year.

A ceremony was held at Northampton park in Brampton, where Northrup lived, on Monday with Toronto’s chief of police James Ramer, Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown, Northrup’s wife Margaret and several officers and civilians.

The park was renamed Northrup Park.

“Jeff was noble, brave and compassionate,” Ramer said at the ceremony.

“He not only loved his job but took immense pride in serving and protecting our communities,” Ramer continued. “Having a beautiful park like this that bears his name creates a place for Jeff’s family, friends and colleagues, to come together and remember everything that made him special. … Jeff’s service and sacrifice will never be forgotten.”

Northrup, who was 55 years old and a father of three, was killed on July 2, 2021, after responding to a priority call.

The 31-year veteran with the force was with his partner working in downtown Toronto when they were sent to a parking garage at Toronto City Hall for a robbery call that later upgraded to a stabbing call.

An interaction occurred with the suspect and Northrup was struck by a vehicle and became injured. He was rushed to hospital where he later died.

Northrup and his partner were in plain clothes at the time but were wearing identification on chains around their necks. They had been working in the downtown core as part of the July 1 Canada Day events.

His partner was taken to hospital with minor injuries and she was released.

Umar Zameer, a 31-year-old man, was charged with first-degree murder.

First-degree murder charges are typically laid if the alleged offence was planned and deliberate, but can also be laid if the person who died was an on-duty police or peace officer.

At the ceremony, Northrup’s wife spoke about her husband.

“My family appreciates that our home, the City of Brampton, is recognizing Jeff in this very honourable way,” Margaret said.

A plaque has been placed under a recently planted tree in the park.

Margaret said her family chose a “large, sturdy” mature tree with branches reaching out, just like Jeff, to “teach the other trees how to tree.”

“While Jeff is no longer with us in person we can find peace knowing his memory will live among his loved ones, colleagues and community,” Ramer said.

“We thank you and may you rest in peace,” Ramer said.

View image in full screen Plaque and tree in memory of Toronto police officer Jeffrey Northrup. Doug Gamey / Global News

