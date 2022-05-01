Suspect arrested at scene of Welland homicide: police

Send this page to someone via email

A violent night in Welland, Ont., has left one man dead, another in hospital and a third in police custody.

Niagara Regional Police say a 33-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder after officers responded to a report of a disturbance at a home in the area of Division Street and Alexander Street.

Police were called to the home just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday and found three men inside when they arrived, two of whom had suffered significant injuries.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene while the second victim was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the third man in the home was arrested.

Joel Dreaver, 33, of Welland has been charged with second degree murder, aggravated assault and two counts of assaulting police.

Dreaver was held in custody pending a bail hearing on Sunday at John Sopinka Courthouse in Hamilton.

A heavy police presence remains in the area as the investigation continues, but detectives say they have no reason to believe there is an ongoing threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Niagara Regional Police Service or Crime Stoppers of Niagara at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).