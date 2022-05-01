Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 900 CHML

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Suspect arrested at scene of Welland homicide: police

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted May 1, 2022 10:16 am
Niagara police have charged a man from Welland with second degree murder. View image in full screen
Niagara police have charged a man from Welland with second degree murder. Don Mitchell / Global News

A violent night in Welland, Ont., has left one man dead, another in hospital and a third in police custody.

Niagara Regional Police say a 33-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder after officers responded to a report of a disturbance at a home in the area of Division Street and Alexander Street.

Police were called to the home just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday and found three men inside when they arrived, two of whom had suffered significant injuries.

Read more: Police investigating shooting in north Hamilton neighbourhood

One man was pronounced dead at the scene while the second victim was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Trending Stories

Police say the third man in the home was arrested.

Story continues below advertisement

Joel Dreaver, 33, of Welland has been charged with second degree murder, aggravated assault and two counts of assaulting police.

Click to play video: '1 teen dead, 2 others injured in shooting at popular tourist area of Niagara Falls: police' 1 teen dead, 2 others injured in shooting at popular tourist area of Niagara Falls: police
1 teen dead, 2 others injured in shooting at popular tourist area of Niagara Falls: police – Apr 8, 2022

Dreaver was held in custody pending a bail hearing on Sunday at John Sopinka Courthouse in Hamilton.

A heavy police presence remains in the area as the investigation continues, but detectives say they have no reason to believe there is an ongoing threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Niagara Regional Police Service or Crime Stoppers of Niagara at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagHomicide tagHamilton news tagSecond Degree Murder tagNiagara Regional Police tagAggravated Assault tagNiagara police tagWelland crime tagwelland homicide tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers