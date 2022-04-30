Unique new park now open in downtown Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

Residents and visitors in Vancouver now have a brand new park in the city’s downtown core.

The facility opened to the public Friday at Smithe and Richards streets in Yaletown. It’s the first new park in the downtown core in 10 years, and makes creative use of its 0.8-acre parcel of land.

“One of the design challenges, and something I think we’ve done a fantastic job of, is taking a small space and making it feel a lot bigger than it is,” Vancouver Park Board project manager Alexander Man-Bourdon told Global News.

The result, he said, is a “mini-massive” park.

Among its unique design elements are play areas featuring a three-storey play tower, climbing frames, and hammocks.

It also has a public washroom, seating nooks, a multi-dimensional walkway and art installations. Starting in May, it will also include a café operated by local coffee roaster Kafka’s with a green roof.

The city estimates more than 27,000 people live or work within a five-minute walk of the park.

The park will have an official name gifted by the Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh First Nations at a ceremony in June.

The facility was projected to cost $13.8 million, but the final bill was $15.2 million due to challenges incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.

