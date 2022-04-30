Menu

Fire

3 rescued from roof of Toronto house by firefighters Saturday morning

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 30, 2022 10:03 am
A Toronto firetruck. View image in full screen
A Toronto firetruck. Adam Dabrowski/Global News

Firefighters in Toronto rescued three people from a housefire near Upper Canada College on Saturday morning.

In a tweet, Toronto police said emergency services responded to a house fire in the area of Avenue Road and Kilbarry Road around 8:36 a.m.

Firefighters rescued three people from the roof of a house and worked to evacuate nearby houses, according to police. A Toronto bus was used as a shelter for those that were evacuated, police said.

Read more: 2 in hospital with stab wounds after ‘altercation’ in Toronto Saturday morning

Police said roads in the area had been closed Saturday morning, with transit diversions and traffic expected.

“Toronto Fire Service responded to reports of a fire on Avenue Road this morning and rescued three occupants stranded on the roof,” police said in a tweet. “Excellent work by all crews involved.”

