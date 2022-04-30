3 rescued from roof of Toronto house by firefighters Saturday morning

Send this page to someone via email

Firefighters in Toronto rescued three people from a housefire near Upper Canada College on Saturday morning.

In a tweet, Toronto police said emergency services responded to a house fire in the area of Avenue Road and Kilbarry Road around 8:36 a.m.

Firefighters rescued three people from the roof of a house and worked to evacuate nearby houses, according to police. A Toronto bus was used as a shelter for those that were evacuated, police said.

Police said roads in the area had been closed Saturday morning, with transit diversions and traffic expected.

“Toronto Fire Service responded to reports of a fire on Avenue Road this morning and rescued three occupants stranded on the roof,” police said in a tweet. “Excellent work by all crews involved.”

