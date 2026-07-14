3 homes damaged by fire in southwest Edmonton’s Cameron Heights area

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A fire broke out late Tuesday afternoon in an affluent southwest Edmonton neighbourhood, leaving two family homes gutted and a third also damaged.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services responded at 4:18 p.m. to the Cameron Heights neighbourhood.

Firefighters arrived at Cameron Ravine Way six minutes later to find two homes on fire, and a few minutes after that the blaze was upgraded to a second alarm — triggering more crews to come help.

View image in full screen Fire damaged several homes on Cameron Ravine Way in southwest Edmonton’s Cameron Heights neighbourhood on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. Global News

Thick, black smoke and flames could be seen shooting into the air, visible from several kilometres away.

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The city said nine crews, or just under 40 firefighters, are working to extinguish the fires at the two side-by-side homes at 2023 and 2021 Cameron Ravine Way.

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Ladder trucks were seen hosing down the homes from above while firefighters with axes and chainsaws worked from the ground to get the flames under control on a hot, breezy day. It was 25 C in Edmonton late Tuesday afternoon but with humidity, felt like 29 degrees.

Global News also spotted fire damage to a third home at 2025 Cameron Ravine Way.

View image in full screen Fire damaged several homes on Cameron Ravine Way in southwest Edmonton’s Cameron Heights neighbourhood on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. Global News

No injuries have been reported. A woman who lives where the fire started was too distraught to appear on camera but told Global News everyone in her home got out safe.

The homes on fire are two houses down from a neighbourhood strip mall that’s home to a burger restaurant and a daycare.

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In a post on social media, Woodshed Burgers owner Chef Paul Shufelt said the eatery had opened its doors to its young neighbours.

“If you are visiting us at our Cameron Heights location for Two Toonie Tuesday, please know that we are prioritizing our neighbours currently, as the daycare had to evacuate their space and take shelter due a fire emergency in the neighbourhood. This is just precautionary for their safety,” Shufelt wrote.

“Please have some patience with our guests and our team as we try to do what’s best for the little ones and their families.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "Please have some patience with our guests and our team as we try to do what's best for the little ones and their families."

As of publishing, the fire was not yet under control. It’s too early to know what caused the fire.

More to come…