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Fire

20K hogs dead as crews battle massive barn fire south of London, Ont.

By Rachel Morgan Global News
Posted July 14, 2026 1:20 pm
1 min read
Norfolk County barn fire View image in full screen
Fire crews responded to a massive blaze at a barn on Highway 3 around 6:45 a.m. on July 14, 2026. Norfolk County Fire Department
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Norfolk County firefighters estimate at least 20,000 hogs have died in a fire that broke out at a barn in Ontario Tuesday morning.

Officials with the Norfolk County Fire Department said three stations responded to the fire at an address on Highway 3 just outside Simcoe around 6:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

When crews arrived, they discovered the entire barn, approximately 200,000 square feet in size, was engulfed in the fire, James Robertson, Norfolk County Deputy Fire Chief, said in a news release.

Crews remained on scene into the afternoon, contending with hot and humid conditions in an effort to suppress the flames. At the fire’s peak, Robertson said eight stations, 40 firefighters and 15 apparatuses were on scene.

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No injuries have been reported by any farm staff or firefighters, but Robertson said it is estimated that at least 20,000 hogs died in the blaze.

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He said the fire is not being treated as suspicious at this time.

Norfolk County is advising residents in the area to remain indoors as smoke travels across the region, reducing visibility and impacting air quality.

Highway 3 is closed between Charlotteville East Quarter Line and Windham East Quarter Line Road, OPP said at about 10 a.m.

Norfolk County fire View image in full screen
Fire suppression efforts are expected to take several hours, Norfolk County Fire Department Deputy Chief James Robertson said. Norfolk County Fire Department

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