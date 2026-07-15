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Fire

‘They might have been toast’: Canoeists escape Ontario wildfire

By Prisha Dev & Rachel Morgan Global News
Posted July 15, 2026 7:41 pm
2 min read
Smoke hangs above the treeline near dusk blocking out the setting sun near Killarney, Ont. View image in full screen
Fast-growing wildfires in northwestern Ontario have triggered evacuation alerts, as extreme heat and smoke continue to impact communities. Fred Thornhill/ The Canadian Press
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Two canoeists who became trapped by a fast-moving wildfire in northwestern Ontario have been rescued, after what their outfitter says was a near-death ordeal.

The rescue comes as smoke from wildfires in northwestern Ontario continues to blanket parts of the province, giving Toronto the worst air quality among major cities worldwide on Wednesday.

The province is also fighting multiple heat warnings, issued by Environment Canada as temperatures climbed into the 30s and humidex in the 40s this week.

Bruce Hyer, who owns the Wabakimi Wilderness lodge, said the canoeists had been paddling in Wabakimi Provincial Park for a couple of weeks before becoming trapped as a large wildfire rapidly spread through the area.

“They got pinned down and frankly almost died, so we are very happy they are alive and well,” Hyer told Global News in an interview on Wednesday.

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Click to play video: 'Wildfire smoke blankets GTA'
Wildfire smoke blankets GTA

Hyer said the canoeists spent two days surrounded by the fire, using satellite messaging devices to stay in contact while waiting for help.

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“They were terrified and they were gasping for breath. They had wet T-shirts over their faces,” he said. “The chances of death were very, very high. A few more hours, they might have been toast.”

Hyer said Ontario Provincial Police initially indicated a helicopter rescue would be carried out before informing the outfitter Wednesday morning that it would instead be their responsibility.

He said his company hired a helicopter at a cost of between $5,000 and $6,000 before police later assisted with the rescue.

Hyer added that his own lodge burned down in the fires but rescuing the canoers remained top priority.

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“We are so glad the OPP changed its mind and did help us out in the end,” he said.

Hyer said all clients at the lodge are given satellite communication devices while travelling through the remote park.

“We’re just so relieved they’re safe,” he said. “We’ll buy them anything they want,” he jokingly said with relief.

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