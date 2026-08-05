Several evacuation orders in Boston Bar area downgraded to alerts

There is some good news for residents in the Boston Bar area who were forced from their homes due to the Brunswick Complex wildfires.
On Wednesday, the Fraser Valley Regional District announced that the following areas in Electoral Area A will be on evacuation alert.
- North Bend and Canyon Alpine
- Fishblue Lake Area
- Nahatlatch and North Boothroyd Area
- Boston Bar
- Scuzzy Creek south of Boston Bar
Residents can return home, but must remember they are still on evacuation alert, the regional district said.
The Brunswick Creek wildfire is still considered out of control. However, BC Wildfire advises the risk has sufficiently subsided and residents may return home if they choose to.
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Highway 1 remains closed from before (northbound) the Yale Tunnel to Jackass Summit (25 km south of Lytton).
Residents can only access their properties through a northern route.
The Emergency Support Services provided by the province will remain in effect until the morning of Aug. 8 so residents have some time to prepare for re-entry.
Those returning home must follow the re-entry guide for residents when it comes to cleaning and disposing of refrigerators.
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Residents are also reminded that the area is on a boil water advisory for properties receiving Fraser Valley Regional District water. Those on private wells are reminded that the wells require testing before consuming the water.
The Red Cross will provide cleaning kits for each household, according to the regional district, and those will be available in Boston Bar.
First Nations communities should check with their local government for direction as this downgrade alert from the regional district does not apply to them.
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