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2 comments

  1. Knotrofous
    August 5, 2026 at 7:46 pm

    My ‘u’ only works about half the time

  2. Knotrofous
    August 5, 2026 at 7:45 pm

    Pt them out when they are small and significantly more manageable rather than monitor until it is out of control and threatening costly damage.

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Fire

Wildfire breaks out in Belcarra Park near Port Moody, Anmore

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 5, 2026 7:35 pm
1 min read
Belcarra Park. View image in full screen
Belcarra Park. Sasamat Fire Department
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A wildfire broke out in Port Moody, B.C., on Wednesday afternoon.

The Coastal Fire Centre says the fire is burning in Belcarra Park and is an estimated 0.8 hectares in size. It is considered out of control.

The fire centre says there are initial attack crews with aerial support working on this fire and they are also working with the local fire department.

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At this time, there is no immediate threat to nearby structures, critical infrastructure, or public safety, officials say.

The fire is creating some white smoke that can be seen from surrounding communities.

The cause remains under investigation.

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UBCO researchers study wildfire’s mental health impacts
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