Wildfire breaks out in Belcarra Park near Port Moody, Anmore

Send this page to someone via email

A wildfire broke out in Port Moody, B.C., on Wednesday afternoon.

The Coastal Fire Centre says the fire is burning in Belcarra Park and is an estimated 0.8 hectares in size. It is considered out of control.

The fire centre says there are initial attack crews with aerial support working on this fire and they are also working with the local fire department.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

At this time, there is no immediate threat to nearby structures, critical infrastructure, or public safety, officials say.

The fire is creating some white smoke that can be seen from surrounding communities.

The cause remains under investigation.