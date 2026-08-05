Chief says community was left ‘a war zone’ after Bradley Creek wildfire

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Chief Dan Wilson of the Okanagan Indian Band said his community was left looking like “a war zone” after the Bradley Creek wildfire roared through the region on Saturday.

Wilson said they are still assessing the situation, but they estimate about 30 homes have been lost in the community and BC Wildfire Service estimates that at least 200 homes and structures have been lost in the surrounding areas.

Wilson added that there was a flare-up in the evacuated area recently, and the fire department extinguished it, but this shows that the fire is still active.

“It’s just like a war zone,” he said.

“There are some structures that, I’ll be turning 67 in November and those structures were there all my life and to see them suddenly gone, it’s just devastating.

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“I didn’t recognize my community with all the structures that were gone.”

3:11 Bradley Creek fire damage

The band held a community meeting on Tuesday night to update everyone about the situation.

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“We know that some of our renters were able to just get out with their lives; it happened so fast, and a lot left without their purses and wallets and ID, so when they got to these evacuation centres, they couldn’t register, so a lot of them, including elders, had to sleep in their vehicles,” Wilson said.

He explained that residents south of Bradley Creek were evacuated to West Kelowna, while those in the northern part were evacuated to Vernon, so it has been challenging to spread information and check on everyone.

“As far as we know, everyone has been accounted for,” Wilson said, but many have lost irreplaceable items.

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While B.C. Premier David Eby has not visited any of the affected wildfire zones, Wilson said Eby called him from his personal number on Tuesday night and he has heard from many politicians offering help and support.

Wilson said he would welcome Eby to come to the area and see the devastation for himself.

The Bradley Creek wildfire, burning west of Vernon, is still an estimated 2,852 hectares in size, but it is still burning out of control.

It has prompted four evacuation orders and three evacuation alerts.