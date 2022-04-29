Menu

Entertainment

Canadian ‘Jeopardy!’ champ moves up Top 10 list with 19th win

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 29, 2022 11:08 pm
Canadian Mattea Roach appears in an episode of Jeopardy! in a handout photo.THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Jeopardy Productions, Inc. **MANDATORY CREDIT**.
Canadian “Jeopardy!” Hall-of-Famer Mattea Roach is now tied for the sixth longest streak in the TV quiz show’s history.

She’s now tied with David Madden and Jason Zuffranieri, who also won 19 games.

The 23-year-old’s winnings now total US$469,184 — the sixth biggest haul in the show’s regular-season history.

Read more: By the numbers: Jeopardy! champion Mattea Roach and her rise to TV stardom

Roach, who lives in Toronto and was raised in Halifax, has also earned a spot in the show’s tournament of champions, set to air in the fall.

She holds the longest win streak by a Canadian contestant.

More coming.

