By the numbers: Jeopardy! champion Mattea Roach and her rise to TV stardom

Nova Scotia-born Mattea Roach has been making waves online as Jeopardy! fans and supportive Canadians watch her rise to success.

The Jeopardy! champion is now on a 17-game streak with total winnings of $396,182 USD, or just over $508,100 CAD.

Roach needs to secure 19 victories to tie with David Madden and Jason Zuffranieri, who are in sixth place on the list of most consecutive wins.

Now living in Toronto, the 23-year-old tutor has racked up impressive statistics since her debut on April 5. She has also secured an invite to the Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions, set to air in the fall.

As of Wednesday, Roach has a total of 459 correct answers in the competition, making up 93 per cent of her attempts. She buzzed in successfully 71 per cent of tries in total.

Her highest margin of winnings was in her first episode, racking up just under $38,000 more than her competitors. Her narrowest win was in the most recent episode, which she won by just $1.

Here’s an episode-by-episode review of Roach’s statistics in Jeopardy!

April 5, 2022

Roach made her debut on the show April 5.

In her first game, she buzzed in 24 times or 75 per cent of her attempts. She gave 24 correct responses and one incorrect one.

Roach also got the “daily double” and the Final Jeopardy! clues.

Her first win gave her $32,001 USD, dominating over her competition.

April 6, 2022

The following day, Roach won another $38,800 — still her highest winning to date — for a total of $70,801.

She buzzed in successfully 79 per cent of her attempts and gave the correct response 95 per cent of her tries.

Roach’s competitors this episode, Vernon Ng and Lana Altman, won just $3 and $1 respectively after missing the Final Jeopardy!. Roach wagered $10,000 and gave the correct answer.

April 7, 2022

On the April 7 episode, Roach earned another $9,599 for total winnings of $80,400.

She buzzed in successfully 61 per cent of her attempts and gave 95 per cent correct responses.

Her earnings dropped this episode during the Final Jeopardy! round when she wagered $6,801 and incorrectly answered a question about fabric invention. No one got the answer right.

April 8, 2022

In Roach’s fourth episode, she won another $24,200 dominating her competition. Her total winnings topped $104,600 USD.

This episode her percentage of correct responses slightly dropped to 91 per cent, with 31 correct responses and three incorrect ones.

In the Final Jeopardy! round, Roach wagered $2,000 and answered correctly. Her competitors also answered correctly but Roach’s winnings nearly quadrupled that of the contestant in second place, Abigail Davis.

April 11, 2022

On April 11, Roach secured a spot in the next Tournament of Championships with a fifth consecutive win.

She won another $12,600 this episode, bringing her total winnings to $117,200.

Roach buzzed in successfully 59 per cent of her attempts and gave the correct answer 87 per cent of the time.

Starting the Final Jeopardy! round, she was closely following contestant Michael Wolman. Roach wagered $2,400 and wrote at the bottom of her response “If I lose I had fun. Thanks all.”

Luckily for her, she was the only contestant to get the Final Jeopardy! clue correctly, and won another episode.

April 12, 2022

The following day Roach had another big win, racking up $30,800 after wagering $5,400 in the Final Jeopardy! round.

Her sixth win brought her winnings to $148,000 USD.

She buzzed in successfully 74 per cent of the time and excelled with giving 97 per cent correct responses.

Roach also ran the Fashion category this episode and held the longest control of the board in both the Jeopardy! and Double Jeopardy! rounds.

April 13, 2022

On April 13, Roach won another $14,400 for total winnings of $168,401 USD in her seven-game streak.

She gave correct responses 96 per cent of tries after buzzing in successfully 24 times, or 67 per cent.

In the Final Jeopardy! round, Roach wagered $1 – just enough to win – and was the only contestant to correctly answer the question.

April 14, 2022

Roach continued her winning streak the following day winning another $14,400.

In her eighth episode, she successfully buzzed in 79 per cent of her attempts and have 32 correct responses, or 89 per cent.

Roach ran the Music From The Neck Up category.

Though she lost a $5,000-wager in the Final Jeopardy! round, her total winnings that episode by far secured the champion title.

In total she had racked up $182,801.

April 15, 2022

Roach’s total winnings topped $210,802 in her ninth episode competing after she won another $28,001.

The first Jeopardy! round was close as Roach followed contestant Allan Joseph, but she leaded the double Jeopardy! round with 13 correct responses.

In the Final Jeopardy! round, Roach wagered $6,201 and answered correctly.

Overall she buzzed in successfully 62 per cent of her attempts and gave the correct response 96 per cent of the time.

April 18, 2022

On April 18, Roach secured her 10th win with another $16,799 racked up for a total of $227,601 in the competition.

Roach excelled in the double Jeopardy! round this episode with 13 correct responses and just one incorrect one.

Wagering $4,001, Roach lost the Final Jeopardy! round but won overall. This was her closes margin win to date, being $4,999 ahead of the contestant in second place, Caitlin Hayes.

Roach had correctly answered 93 per cent of questions this episode.

April 19, 2022

Roach won another $17,281 in her 11th game, racking up $244,882 in total.

She started off strong this episode having the longest control of the board. However, Roach did not get the Final Jeopardy! round, in which she only wagered $119, but neither did her two opponents.

With this slight loss, her winnings still doubled that of the next contestant.

Roach answered 92 per cent of attempted clues correctly after buzzing in successfully 60 per cent of the time.

April 20, 2022

Roach dominated her competition on the April 20 episode, being the only one to walk away with prize money. Roach won another $26,400 in her 12th game.

She answered 91 per cent of attempted clues correctly and buzzed in 32 times.

Roach ran the Theatrical Happening category and was the only player eligible to play the Final Jeopardy! round. According to the Jeopardy! Daily Box Scores, this has not happened since an Oct. 13, 2020 episode.

Roach wagered $5,000 in that round and brought her total winnings to date to $271,282.

April 21, 2022

Roach won another $14,799 this episode for a total of $286,081 in the 13-game streak. The win put her in a two-way tie for the eighth-most wins in Jeopardy! history.

This episode, Roach answered every single question she buzzed in for correctly, and she buzzed in successfully 58 per cent of her attempts.

She lost a $5,201-wager in the Final Jeopardy! round, which only one contestant, Meghan Bowman, answered correctly. However, her winnings still doubles that of Bowman in second place.

April 22, 2022

On April 22, Roach reached the eighth longest Jeopardy! streak with her 14th win.

She won another $34,000 – her second highest winning prize to date – for a total of $320,081 in the competition.

Roach answered 85 per cent of attempted clues correctly, and was the only contestant to get the Final Jeopardy! clue correctly. She wagered $8,000 for the question – her highest wager to date.

Roach buzzed in successfully 76 per cent of the time this episode.

April 25, 2022

Roach celebrated another big win in her 15th game, adding another $32,700 to her winnings.

She lead the Double Jeopardy! round with 14 correct responses. In the Final Jeopardy! round, Roach wagered $5,500 and answered correctly.

Overall, she buzzed in successfully 25 times, or 64 per cent of attempts, and answered correctly 96 per cent of the time.

Roach’s total winnings topped $354,781.

April 26, 2022

Roach’s total winnings reached US$368,981 after racking up another $16,200 in her 16th game.

She was in the lead from the start, and ran two categories this episode, The Middle Ages and On The Mediterranean.

Roach did not get the Final Jeopardy! clue correctly and lost a $7,000 wager.

Overall she answered 89 per cent of attempted clues correctly, after buzzing in successfully 76 per cent of tries.

April 27, 2022

Roach won her 17th game by only $1 ahead of her opponent Ben Hsia.

She ran the Getting a “BA” in Botany category and correctly answered the Final Jeopardy! round. She only bet $1 in Final Jeopardy! round – just enough to narrowly beat Hsia in the end, who wagered $13,600 and also answered correctly.

With 91 per cent of correct responses this episode, Roach racked up another $27,201 for total winnings of $396,182.

Roach is two wins away from tying with David Madden and Jason Zuffranieri in sixth place on the list of most consecutive wins.

