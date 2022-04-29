Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto police seek to identify suspect after 11-year-old girl assaulted while shopping

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted April 29, 2022 4:20 pm
Police are seeking to identify a suspect after an 11-year-old girl was assaulted while shopping at a store in Toronto. View image in full screen
Police are seeking to identify a suspect after an 11-year-old girl was assaulted while shopping at a store in Toronto. Toronto Police / Handout

Police are seeking to identify a suspect after a child was assaulted while shopping at a store in Toronto.

In a press release, Toronto police said on April 24, an 11-year-old girl was shopping at a store in the Warden Avenue and Eglinton Avenue East area.

Police said a man approached the girl from behind and allegedly assaulted her.

Officers said the man then left the store in an “unknown direction.”

Read more: Man charged with impersonating police officer at massage parlour in Markham

Police are now searching for a tall, slim man between 50 and 60 years of age with short grey hair and a grey beard.

Trending Stories
Police are seeking to identify a suspect after an 11-year-old girl was assaulted while shopping at a store in Toronto. View image in full screen
Police are seeking to identify a suspect after an 11-year-old girl was assaulted while shopping at a store in Toronto. Toronto Police / Handout

Officers said he was last seen wearing a puffy green jacket.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagAssault tagTPS tagassault investigation tagWarden Avenue tagAssault suspect tagEglinton Avenue East tagChild Assaulted tagchild assaulted toronto tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers