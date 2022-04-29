Toronto police seek to identify suspect after 11-year-old girl assaulted while shopping

Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking to identify a suspect after a child was assaulted while shopping at a store in Toronto.

In a press release, Toronto police said on April 24, an 11-year-old girl was shopping at a store in the Warden Avenue and Eglinton Avenue East area.

Police said a man approached the girl from behind and allegedly assaulted her.

Officers said the man then left the store in an “unknown direction.”

Police are now searching for a tall, slim man between 50 and 60 years of age with short grey hair and a grey beard.

View image in full screen Police are seeking to identify a suspect after an 11-year-old girl was assaulted while shopping at a store in Toronto. Toronto Police / Handout

Officers said he was last seen wearing a puffy green jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.