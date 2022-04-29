Strathmore RCMP search for 2 men after $100K arson damage at local Jr. high

Police in Strathmore are on the hunt for two men after a fire caused extensive damage to a local junior high school.
On April 23 around 12 a.m., police were called to Crowther Memorial Junior High School for reports of a fire. Strathmore Fire Department extinguished a fire at a rear portable classroom and fire investigators found indication that the fire had been set deliberately.
Police say the estimated damage from the fire is around $100,000. They also added there were several incidents of spray paint vandalism in the nearby Strathcona area around the same time frame. At this time, RCMP believes the two incidents are connected.
Security footage in the area shows two men near the location of the fire when it was reported, police said. Police are looking for a man described as wearing an orange hoody, black pants, red shoes and a backpack.
The second suspect had a black beard and was seen wearing a black long-sleeved Carhartt brand sweater jacket, ball cap with a red brim and black pants.
CCTV images obtained by the RCMP show the suspects in the area of the junior high school at 6:53 p.m. Saturday night and then returning to the same area around 10:50 p.m.
Police are also looking to talk to two people who were in the same area prior to the incident and may have noticed the two suspects in the neighbourhood. The potential witnesses were seen around 10:34 p.m. Saturday night.
If you know who the people are in either photo, you’re asked to contact the Strathmore RCMP Detachment at 403-934-3968. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.
