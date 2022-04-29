Strathmore RCMP search for 2 men after $100K arson damage at local Jr. high

Police in Strathmore are on the hunt for two men after a fire caused extensive damage to a local junior high school.

On April 23 around 12 a.m., police were called to Crowther Memorial Junior High School for reports of a fire. Strathmore Fire Department extinguished a fire at a rear portable classroom and fire investigators found indication that the fire had been set deliberately.

Police say the estimated damage from the fire is around $100,000. They also added there were several incidents of spray paint vandalism in the nearby Strathcona area around the same time frame. At this time, RCMP believes the two incidents are connected.

Security footage in the area shows two men near the location of the fire when it was reported, police said. Police are looking for a man described as wearing an orange hoody, black pants, red shoes and a backpack.

The second suspect had a black beard and was seen wearing a black long-sleeved Carhartt brand sweater jacket, ball cap with a red brim and black pants.

Strathmore RCMP are searching for 2 men, seen here at 6:53 p.m. on April 23, 2022 who are considered suspects for arson damage at Crowther Memorial Junior High School. Courtesy: Strathmore RCMP

View image in full screen Strathmore RCMP are searching for 2 men, seen here at 10:50 p.m. on April 23, 2022 who are considered suspects for arson damage at Crowther Memorial Junior High School. Courtesy: Strathmore RCMP

Police are also looking to talk to two people who were in the same area prior to the incident and may have noticed the two suspects in the neighbourhood. The potential witnesses were seen around 10:34 p.m. Saturday night.

View image in full screen Strathmore RCMP are hoping to speak to potential witnesses, seen here at 10:34 p.m. on April 23, 2022 who may have seen two male suspects RCMP are looking for regarding arson damage at Crowther Memorial Junior High School. Courtesy: Strathmore RCMP

If you know who the people are in either photo, you’re asked to contact the Strathmore RCMP Detachment at 403-934-3968. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.