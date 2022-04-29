Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Strathmore RCMP search for 2 men after $100K arson damage at local Jr. high

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted April 29, 2022 3:40 pm
Strathmore RCMP are searching for 2 men, seen here at 6:53 p.m. on April 23, 2022 who are considered suspects for arson damage at Crowther Memorial Junior High School. View image in full screen
Strathmore RCMP are searching for 2 men, seen here at 6:53 p.m. on April 23, 2022 who are considered suspects for arson damage at Crowther Memorial Junior High School. Courtesy: Strathmore RCMP

Police in Strathmore are on the hunt for two men after a fire caused extensive damage to a local junior high school.

On April 23 around 12 a.m., police were called to Crowther Memorial Junior High School for reports of a fire. Strathmore Fire Department extinguished a fire at a rear portable classroom and fire investigators found indication that the fire had been set deliberately.

Police say the estimated damage from the fire is around $100,000. They also added there were several incidents of spray paint vandalism in the nearby Strathcona area around the same time frame. At this time, RCMP believes the two incidents are connected.

Read more: 1 dead, 3 others sent to hospital after Saturday night crash east of Calgary

Security footage in the area shows two men near the location of the fire when it was reported, police said. Police are looking for a man described as wearing an orange hoody, black pants, red shoes and a backpack.

Story continues below advertisement

The second suspect had a black beard and was seen wearing a black long-sleeved Carhartt brand sweater jacket, ball cap with a red brim and black pants.

Strathmore RCMP are searching for 2 men, seen here at 6:53 p.m. on April 23, 2022 who are considered suspects for arson damage at Crowther Memorial Junior High School.
Strathmore RCMP are searching for 2 men, seen here at 6:53 p.m. on April 23, 2022 who are considered suspects for arson damage at Crowther Memorial Junior High School. Courtesy: Strathmore RCMP

CCTV images obtained by the RCMP show the suspects in the area of the junior high school at 6:53 p.m. Saturday night and then returning to the same area around 10:50 p.m.

Strathmore RCMP are searching for 2 men, seen here at 10:50 p.m. on April 23, 2022 who are considered suspects for arson damage at Crowther Memorial Junior High School. View image in full screen
Strathmore RCMP are searching for 2 men, seen here at 10:50 p.m. on April 23, 2022 who are considered suspects for arson damage at Crowther Memorial Junior High School. Courtesy: Strathmore RCMP
Strathmore RCMP are searching for 2 men, seen here at 10:50 p.m. on April 23, 2022 who are considered suspects for arson damage at Crowther Memorial Junior High School. View image in full screen
Strathmore RCMP are searching for 2 men, seen here at 10:50 p.m. on April 23, 2022 who are considered suspects for arson damage at Crowther Memorial Junior High School. Courtesy: Strathmore RCMP

Police are also looking to talk to two people who were in the same area prior to the incident and may have noticed the two suspects in the neighbourhood. The potential witnesses were seen around 10:34 p.m. Saturday night.

Story continues below advertisement
Strathmore RCMP are hoping to speak to potential witnesses, seen here at 10:34 p.m. on April 23, 2022 who may have seen two male suspects RCMP are looking for regarding arson damage at Crowther Memorial Junior High School. View image in full screen
Strathmore RCMP are hoping to speak to potential witnesses, seen here at 10:34 p.m. on April 23, 2022 who may have seen two male suspects RCMP are looking for regarding arson damage at Crowther Memorial Junior High School. Courtesy: Strathmore RCMP
Strathmore RCMP are hoping to speak to potential witnesses, seen here at 10:34 p.m. on April 23, 2022 who may have seen two male suspects RCMP are looking for regarding arson damage at Crowther Memorial Junior High School. View image in full screen
Strathmore RCMP are hoping to speak to potential witnesses, seen here at 10:34 p.m. on April 23, 2022 who may have seen two male suspects RCMP are looking for regarding arson damage at Crowther Memorial Junior High School. Courtesy: Strathmore RCMP

If you know who the people are in either photo, you’re asked to contact the Strathmore RCMP Detachment at 403-934-3968. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.

Related News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagStrathmore RCMP tagSchool Fire tagCrowther Memorial Junior High School tagCrowther Memorial Junior High School fire tagStrathmore Fire Department tagStrathmore school fire tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers