High-speed chase near Strathmore, Alta. ends in capture of man wanted on multiple warrants

RCMP and Calgary police forces teamed up in a high-speed pursuit earlier this week.

Calgary’s HAWCS helicopter alerted Strathmore RCMP to a stolen pickup truck that had fled from their members around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Strathmore members positioned themselves in the area as the pickup truck sped down country roads between Strathmore and Carseland, hitting 150 km/h at times and monitored from the air by HAWCS.

RCMP eventually deployed a spike belt on Township Road 230 near Highway 24 which deflated the two front tires of the truck.

But the pickup kept going until it stopped in a residential neighbourhood in Carseland and the driver took off on foot.

A police dog tracked the suspect to a nearby backyard and he was arrested and taken into custody.

Police say they found weapons and drugs inside the truck and discovered the suspect was wanted on multiple warrants.

Christopher Cardinal, 30, was charged with multiple offences, including possession of weapons, drugs and stolen property.

Cardinal was scheduled to appear in Calgary court Friday.

