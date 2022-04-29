Manitoba man behind bars after raid turns up child porn, guns, meth and more

Send this page to someone via email

A man from Morris, Man., is in custody after RCMP raided his home and found not only child pornography, but guns and drugs as well.

Manitoba RCMP said they were tipped off by the RCMP National Child Exploitation Crime Centre, and searched a home on Willow Drive in Morris Wednesday.

Officers seized 60 grams of meth, cannabis, cash, and weapons, as well as firearms, ammo and other weapons.

Andrew Gray, 35, was arrested on scene and charged with possessing, accessing, and making child porn available, possession for the purpose of trafficking, possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling, and a handful of firearms charges.

