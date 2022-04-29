Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Manitoba man behind bars after raid turns up child porn, guns, meth and more

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 29, 2022 1:50 pm
Contraband seized by RCMP in Morris, Man. View image in full screen
Contraband seized by RCMP in Morris, Man. Manitoba RCMP

A man from Morris, Man., is in custody after RCMP raided his home and found not only child pornography, but guns and drugs as well.

Manitoba RCMP said they were tipped off by the RCMP National Child Exploitation Crime Centre, and searched a home on Willow Drive in Morris Wednesday.

Officers seized 60 grams of meth, cannabis, cash, and weapons, as well as firearms, ammo and other weapons.

Read more: Winnipeg high school football coach accused of sex offences faces eight more charges

Andrew Gray, 35, was arrested on scene and charged with possessing, accessing, and making child porn available, possession for the purpose of trafficking, possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling, and a handful of firearms charges.

Trending Stories
RCMP continue to investigate.
Click to play video: 'Neepawa man facing 88 child sex, pornography charges, Manitoba RCMP says' Neepawa man facing 88 child sex, pornography charges, Manitoba RCMP says
Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagChild Pornography tagMeth tagGuns tagRCMP Manitoba tagcrime in Manitoba tagMorris tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers