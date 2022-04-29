1 dead after head-on crash in Oro-Medonte Township

Send this page to someone via email

One person is dead after a head-on two-vehicle crash in Oro-Medonte Township early Friday, police say.

Ontario Provincial Police said emergency crews responded to the collision on Highway 11 south of Line 7 shortly after 2 a.m., following reports of a vehicle travelling the wrong way.

One person died at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

OPP traffic reconstruction members went to help with the investigation.

Police said that the highway suffered “significant damage” and the Ministry of Transportation attended to assess the damage.

Police said the crash marks the fifth fatality this week on OPP Central Region patrolled highways.

Anyone with information on the incident is being asked to contact investigators.