Canada

City of Toronto conducts prescribed burn at High Park

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted April 29, 2022 2:59 pm
Click to play video: 'City of Toronto conducts controlled burn at High Park' City of Toronto conducts controlled burn at High Park
WATCH ABOVE: The City of Toronto conducted a prescribed burn at High Park on Friday. Officials said prescribed burns are a part of the City's "long-term management plan to protect and sustain Toronto’s rare black oak woodlands and savannahs."

The City of Toronto is conducting a prescribed burn at High Park on Friday.

In a news release, officials said prescribed burns are a part of the City’s “long-term management plan to protect and sustain Toronto’s rare black oak woodlands and savannahs.”

The City said it has been conducting controlled burns at High Park for nearly two decades.

Read more: City plans for controlled burn in Toronto’s High Park to preserve rare ecosystem

It involves having a fire close to the ground that burns leaves, small twigs, and grass stems but doesn’t harm large trees.

The City said that under ideal weather conditions, smoke should lift and not affect surrounding neighbourhoods.

However, it’s possible that smoke could reach areas near the park, officials said.

