City of Toronto conducts prescribed burn at High Park

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The City of Toronto is conducting a prescribed burn at High Park on Friday.

In a news release, officials said prescribed burns are a part of the City’s “long-term management plan to protect and sustain Toronto’s rare black oak woodlands and savannahs.”

The City said it has been conducting controlled burns at High Park for nearly two decades.

It involves having a fire close to the ground that burns leaves, small twigs, and grass stems but doesn’t harm large trees.

The City said that under ideal weather conditions, smoke should lift and not affect surrounding neighbourhoods.

However, it’s possible that smoke could reach areas near the park, officials said.

Advertisement