Crime

Suspects sought after stabbing at SAIT in Calgary on Wednesday

By Paula Tran 770 CHQR
Posted April 29, 2022 11:46 am
Calgary Police Service headquarters is shown on Thursday, April 9, 2020. Police are asking for the public's help identifying several people believed to have been involved in the stabbing of a man at SAIT earlier this week.. View image in full screen
Calgary Police Service headquarters is shown on Thursday, April 9, 2020. Police are asking for the public's help identifying several people believed to have been involved in the stabbing of a man at SAIT earlier this week.. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Calgary Police Service says it is looking for six men believed to have been involved in a stabbing incident at SAIT earlier this week.

Calgary police say a group of six men assaulted the victim in a stairwell connecting the Jubilee Auditorium and the SAIT C-Train station at the 1400 block of 14 Avenue N.W. The incident was reported at around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

The assault ended when one of the men stabbed the victim, and the suspects fled the scene on foot in various directions, police said.

Read more: Man found with serious injuries near Calgary’s SAIT LRT station

The victim made his way up the stairs to the C-Train platform where he used the emergency help button to call for help, police said. Emergency crews arrived and the victim was taken to the hospital in serious condition. His condition later stabilized and he remains in the hospital.

Police say they don’t know if the victim knew the six men or if it was a random attack.

A picture of one of the men believed to be involved in a stabbing at SAIT on Wednesday morning.
A picture of one of the men believed to be involved in a stabbing at SAIT on Wednesday morning. Provided by Calgary Police Service
A picture of one of the men believed to be involved in a stabbing at SAIT on Wednesday morning.
A picture of one of the men believed to be involved in a stabbing at SAIT on Wednesday morning. Provided by Calgary Police Service
A picture of one of the men believed to be involved in a stabbing at SAIT on Wednesday morning.
A picture of one of the men believed to be involved in a stabbing at SAIT on Wednesday morning. Provided by Calgary Police Service
A picture of one of the men believed to be involved in a stabbing at SAIT on Wednesday morning.
A picture of one of the men believed to be involved in a stabbing at SAIT on Wednesday morning. Provided by Calgary Police Service
A picture of one of the men believed to be involved in a stabbing at SAIT on Wednesday morning.
A picture of one of the men believed to be involved in a stabbing at SAIT on Wednesday morning. Provided by Calgary Police Service
A picture of one of the men believed to be involved in a stabbing at SAIT on Wednesday morning.
A picture of one of the men believed to be involved in a stabbing at SAIT on Wednesday morning. Provided by Calgary Police Service

Anyone with information can contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or submit a tip at Crime Stoppers.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary crime tagCalgary Police tagCalgary Stabbing tagC-Train crime tagCalgary C-Train stabbing tagJubilee Auditoriam stabbing tagSAIT station stabbing tagsuspects sought stabbing tag

