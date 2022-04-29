COVID-19: HKPR reports 2 new deaths in City of Kawartha Lakes, outbreak at Haliburton hospital

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported two new deaths, four new outbreaks and 65 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the past 48 hours, according to data released Friday afternoon.

The health unit’s COVID-19 dashboard reported the following data for the health unit’s jurisdiction of the City of Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland County and Haliburton County as of 2:15 p.m.:

Active lab-confirmed cases: 241 — down from 268 reported on Wednesday, April 27 — with 65 new cases, including 29 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 32 in Northumberland County and four in Haliburton County. Among the 241 active cases are 135 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 94 in Northumberland County and 12 in Haliburton County.

The province and health unit note that due to changes in provincial testing guidelines, the number of active cases is an “underestimate” of actual community spread.

Deaths: 116 — two more deaths since the April 27 update — both were in the City of Kawartha Lakes. There have been 40 lab-confirmed deaths in the health unit’s jurisdiction in 2022 to date: 24 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 15 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County. There have been six deaths reported over the past 14 days.

From March 2020 to December 2021, there were 63 lab-confirmed deaths and 13 probable deaths reported. On March 11, four cases previously reported in the City of Kawartha Lakes were removed from the health unit’s database to align with changes in provincial reporting.

Hospitalized cases: 121 reported so far in 2022 — first new admission reported since April 23 — with 59 in the City of Kawartha Lakes (one more), 57 in Northumberland County and six in Haliburton County. Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reported five patients as of noon Friday, down from six reported both Wednesday and Thursday. Of the five patients, four identify COVID-19 as the primary cause of admission.

Over the past 14 days, the health unit has reported nine hospitalized cases, with one in an intensive care unit. The health unit notes there are “slight delays” in reporting case admittance, intensive care unit admission and hospital discharges.

Cumulative cases: 5,046 cases in 2022 and 8,821 total cases since the pandemic was declared. Kawartha Lakes has led 2022 totals with 2,538 cases. In Northumberland County in 2022, Cobourg leads municipalities with 555 cases.

Vaccination: The health unit’s latest vaccination rate data was released Monday and can be found in this Global News Peterborough article. Appointments for vaccinations can be booked via the provincial booking system or by calling 1-833-943-3900 (TTY for people who are deaf, hearing-impaired or speech-impaired: 1-866-797-0007). A list of dates and times is available on the health unit’s website.

Outbreaks

The health unit only reports outbreaks at “high-risk settings.” New outbreaks declared/reported since Wednesday:

Regency Retirement Community in Port Hope: Declared Friday.

in Port Hope: Declared Friday. Brown Residence Group Home in Kirkfield: Declared Friday.

in Kirkfield: Declared Friday. Haliburton Highlands Health Services’ inpatient unit: Declared Thursday with three confirmed patient cases with all cases as asymptomatic. All in-patient department patients have been isolated. The department is now closed to any further admissions, and visitors are limited to only those receiving end-of-life care. The hospital says it has been in contact with the Peterborough Regional Health Centre and Ross Memorial Hospital, in case an admission is needed to an in-patient department.

Declared Thursday with three confirmed patient cases with all cases as asymptomatic. All in-patient department patients have been isolated. The department is now closed to any further admissions, and visitors are limited to only those receiving end-of-life care. The hospital says it has been in contact with the Peterborough Regional Health Centre and Ross Memorial Hospital, in case an admission is needed to an in-patient department. Christian Horizons group home in Port Hope: Declared April 25, reported Friday.

Other active outbreaks:

Gardens of Haliburton retirement home in Haliburton: Declared April 27.

retirement home in Haliburton: Declared April 27. Canadian Centre for Addiction ‘s congregate living setting in Port Hope: Declared April 21.

‘s congregate living setting in Port Hope: Declared April 21. Campbellford Memorial Hospital: Declared April 20 on the medical inpatient unit.

Declared April 20 on the medical inpatient unit. Rosewood Estates Retirement Home in Cobourg: Declared April 17, the outbreak is facility-wide.

in Cobourg: Declared April 17, the outbreak is facility-wide. Central East Correctional Centre in Lindsay: New outbreaks reported Wednesday in units 6C, 9A and 9B. They join outbreaks declared April 11 in units 6D and 3B. The province on April 26 reported 87 active cases among provincial inmates — up from 70 reported on April 25.

in Lindsay: New outbreaks reported Wednesday in units 6C, 9A and 9B. They join outbreaks declared April 11 in units 6D and 3B. The province on April 26 reported 87 active cases among provincial inmates — up from 70 reported on April 25. Warkworth Institution in Warkworth. Declared April 14. As of April 28, the Correctional Service of Canada reported four active cases among federal inmates (most recent data) — one more since the April 25 update.

in Warkworth. Declared April 14. As of April 28, the Correctional Service of Canada reported four active cases among federal inmates (most recent data) — one more since the April 25 update. William Place Retirement Residence in Lindsay: Declared April 15.

in Lindsay: Declared April 15. Streamway Villa long-term care home in Cobourg: Declared April 14.

long-term care home in Cobourg: Declared April 14. Golden Pond Retirement Residence long-term care home in Codrington: Declared late April 13.

long-term care home in Codrington: Declared late April 13. Kawartha Lakes Retirement Residence in Bobcaygeon: Declared late April 13.

in Bobcaygeon: Declared late April 13. Burnbrae Gardens long-term care in Campbellford: Declared April 8.

long-term care in Campbellford: Declared April 8. Caressant Care Mary long-term care in Lindsay — A-wing only: Declared April 8. On April 27, the home reported 15 cases — eight residents and seven staff members — down from 17 cases (13 residents, four staff members) on April 22.

long-term care in Lindsay — A-wing only: Declared April 8. On April 27, the home reported 15 cases — eight residents and seven staff members — down from 17 cases (13 residents, four staff members) on April 22. Victoria Retirement Living in Cobourg: Declared Tuesday, April 5. The health unit says the outbreak is facility-wide.

in Cobourg: Declared Tuesday, April 5. The health unit says the outbreak is facility-wide. Legion Village senior living housing in Cobourg: Declared April 1. The health unit says the outbreak is on Unit 3 only.

