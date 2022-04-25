COVID-19: HKPR reports 2 deaths in City of Kawartha Lakes, 1 in Northumberland County

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported three more deaths, five more hospitalized cases and 152 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, according to data released on Monday afternoon

The health unit’s COVID-19 dashboard reported the following data for the health unit’s jurisdiction of the City of Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland County and Haliburton County as of 2:30 p.m.:

Active lab-confirmed cases: 266 — up from 243 reported on Friday, April 22 — with 154 new cases including 60 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 85 in Northumberland County and nine in Haliburton County. Among the 266 active cases are 154 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 101 in Northumberland County and 11 in Haliburton County.

The province and health unit note that due to changes in provincial testing guidelines, the number of active cases is an “underestimate” of actual community spread.

Deaths: 113. Three new deaths were reported since the April 22 update — two in the City of Kawartha Lakes and one in Northumberland County (a Port Hope resident). Details unavailable.

There have been 37 lab-confirmed deaths in the health unit’s jurisdiction in 2022 to date: 21 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 15 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County. There have been four deaths reported over the past 14 days.

From March 2020 to December 2021, there were 63 lab-confirmed deaths and 13 probable deaths reported. On March 11, 2022, four cases previously reported in the City of Kawartha Lakes were removed from the health unit’s database to align with changes in provincial reporting.

Hospitalized cases: 120 reported so far in 2022 — five additional admissions since the April 20 update — with 57 in Kawartha Lakes (five more), 57 in Northumberland County (unchanged) and six in Haliburton County (unchanged). Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reported seven patients as of noon Monday (down from nine reported on April 22). Of the seven patients, two identify COVID-19 as the primary cause of admission.

Over the past 14 days, the health unit has reported 13 hospitalized cases, with one in an intensive care unit. The health unit notes there are “slight delays” in reporting case admittance, intensive care unit admission and hospital discharges.

Cumulative cases: 4,919 cases in 2022 and 8,694 total cases since the pandemic was declared. Kawartha Lakes has led 2022 totals with 2,385 cases. In Northumberland County in 2022, Cobourg leads municipalities with 506 cases.

Outbreaks

The health unit only reports outbreaks at “high-risk settings.” No new outbreaks were reported over the weekend.

Outbreaks declared over:

Community Living Highlands group home in Haliburton: Declared April 14, the outbreak was lifted on April 24.

Active outbreaks:

Canadian Centre for Addiction s congregate living setting in Port Hope: Declared Thursday, April 21.

s congregate living setting in Port Hope: Declared Thursday, April 21. Campbellford Memorial Hospital: Declared April 20 on the medical inpatient unit.

Declared April 20 on the medical inpatient unit. Rosewood Estates Retirement Home in Cobourg: Declared April 17, the outbreak is facility-wide.

in Cobourg: Declared April 17, the outbreak is facility-wide. Central East Correctional Centre in Lindsay: New outbreaks reported Wednesday in units 6C, 9A and 9B. They join outbreaks declared April 11 in units 6D and 3B. The province on April 21 reported 23 active cases among provincial inmates (most recent data). That’s down from 25 cases reported on April 18.

in Lindsay: New outbreaks reported Wednesday in units 6C, 9A and 9B. They join outbreaks declared April 11 in units 6D and 3B. The province on April 21 reported 23 active cases among provincial inmates (most recent data). That’s down from 25 cases reported on April 18. Warkworth Institution in Warkworth. Declared April 14. As of April 20, the Correctional Service of Canada reported three active cases among federal inmates (most recent data).

in Warkworth. Declared April 14. As of April 20, the Correctional Service of Canada reported three active cases among federal inmates (most recent data). William Place Retirement Residence in Lindsay: Declared April 15.

in Lindsay: Declared April 15. Streamway Villa long-term care home in Cobourg: Declared April 14.

long-term care home in Cobourg: Declared April 14. Golden Pond Retirement Residence long-term care home in Codrington: Declared late April 13.

long-term care home in Codrington: Declared late April 13. Kawartha Lakes Retirement Residence in Bobcaygeon: Declared late April 13.

in Bobcaygeon: Declared late April 13. Burnbrae Gardens long-term care in Campbellford: Declared April 8.

long-term care in Campbellford: Declared April 8. Applefest Lodge retirement home in Brighton: Declared April 8.

retirement home in Brighton: Declared April 8. Caressant Care Mary long-term care in Lindsay — A-wing only: Declared April 8. On April 22, the home reported 17 active cases — 13 residents and four staff — down from 26 (21 residents, five staff) reported on April 20. “This is encouraging news and residents are doing well, those affected with just mild symptoms,” stated executive director Lisa Green.

long-term care in Lindsay — A-wing only: Declared April 8. On April 22, the home reported 17 active cases — 13 residents and four staff — down from 26 (21 residents, five staff) reported on April 20. “This is encouraging news and residents are doing well, those affected with just mild symptoms,” stated executive director Lisa Green. Victoria Retirement Living in Cobourg: Declared Tuesday, April 5. The health unit says the outbreak is facility-wide.

in Cobourg: Declared Tuesday, April 5. The health unit says the outbreak is facility-wide. Legion Village senior living housing in Cobourg: Declared April 1. The health unit says the outbreak is on Unit 3 only.

Vaccination

The health unit’s latest vaccination rate data was released Monday and includes:

Eligible residents (age five and older): 85.6 per cent with one dose, 83 per cent with two doses.

85.6 per cent with one dose, 83 per cent with two doses. Adults (age 18 and older): 88.8 per cent with one dose, 87.2 per cent with two doses, 61.4 per cent with three doses.

88.8 per cent with one dose, 87.2 per cent with two doses, 61.4 per cent with three doses. Doses administered: 158,672 first doses, 153,410 second doses and 100,636 third doses.

Appointments for vaccinations can be booked via the provincial booking system or by calling 1-833-943-3900 (TTY for people who are deaf, hearing-impaired or speech-impaired: 1-866-797-0007). A list of dates and times is available on the health unit’s website.

