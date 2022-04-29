Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Protest disrupts bus service at Toronto’s Union Station during Friday morning rush hour

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 29, 2022 9:30 am
File photo. GO Train. View image in full screen
File photo. GO Train. Global News

TORONTO — Commuters travelling to and from Toronto’s Union Station may face delays this morning as GO Transit says its bus service at the downtown transit hub is disrupted by a protest.

GO Transit says several routes are affected, and buses are boarding at alternate locations or being rerouted to connect to GO train lines.

The agency says the disruption is due to demonstrators restricting access to the Union Station bus terminal, and service modifications will be in place until the protest ends.

Trending Stories

Service at the bus terminal has been affected by recurring protests for more than a week.

Read more: Protest by striking workers disrupts bus service at Toronto Union Station again: GO Transit

Ninety-five workers with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers went on strike on April 20 and started on-and-off demonstrations in the days that followed.

Story continues below advertisement

They are signals and communication workers as well as train movement directors at Union Station, and have been without a contract since December 2019.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Protests tagMetrolinx tagGO Transit tagToronto transit tagUnion Station tagGO train tagdemonstrations tagToronto protests tagGo tagToronto Union Station taginternational brotherhood of electrical workers tagUnion Station protests tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers