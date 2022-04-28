Menu

Crime

RCMP searching for man unlawfully at large from Colony Farm hospital

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 28, 2022 9:41 pm
Anyone who sees The Cao Phan is asked not to approach him and to instead call 911.
Anyone who sees The Cao Phan is asked not to approach him and to instead call 911. Coquitlam RCMP

Coquitlam RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find a man unlawfully at large from a psychiatric facility.

Mounties say The Cao Phan, 59, was last seen around 2 p.m. on Wednesday at the B.C. Forensic Psychiatric Hospital, commonly known as Colony Farm.

Read more: Missing man could present a risk to himself or the public, Coquitlam RCMP say

Phan left and failed to return to the facility, police said.

“Phan may behave in a way that presents a risk to himself or the public. Phan requires daily medication which he does not have in his possession,” police said.

“If you see Phan, police ask that you not approach him and instead call 911 immediately.”

Phan is described as Asian, five-foot-four and 103 pounds with short grey/black hair. He was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, blue sweatpants and a blue lanyard with a key around his neck.

Read more: RCMP searching for man unlawfully at large from B.C. psychiatric hospital

Police said he walks slowly with a significant limp, and has two amputated fingers on his right hand.

Phan speaks Vietnamese, with very limited English, police said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550.

The Colony Farm facility is responsible for treating people who have been not criminally responsible for a crime or unfit to stand trial due to a mental disorder.

