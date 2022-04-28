Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Judge dismisses Ontario MPP Randy Hillier’s bail review request

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 28, 2022 5:40 pm
Ontario MPP Randy Hillier is seen as he arrives outside the Ottawa Police Services headquarters, Monday, March 28, 2022 in Ottawa. View image in full screen
Ontario MPP Randy Hillier is seen as he arrives outside the Ottawa Police Services headquarters, Monday, March 28, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

An Ontario judge has dismissed Ontario MPP Randy Hillier’s request to have the terms of his bail conditions revised.

Randy Hillier, an Independent member of Ontario’s legislature, was in court Thursday to seek to lift certain bail conditions, such as being banned from posting on social media about anti-vaccine sentiments, mask mandates or the “Freedom Convoy,” and that he not visit the downtown core of Ottawa.

Read more: MPP Randy Hillier charged by Ottawa police in wake of trucker convoy

Hillier’s lawyer said the bail conditions should be lifted because they are overly restrictive, and that there is a weak connection between the convoy’s actions and an opposition to mask and vaccine mandates.

Trending Stories

Ontario Superior Court Justice Hugh McLean said Hiller and his lawyers had agreed to the conditions and “acknowledged (their) need” when they were originally set.

Story continues below advertisement

Hillier received intense criticism for supporting and attending the Ottawa occupation by anti-vaccine mandate protesters.

The Independent MPP has been a vocal anti-lockdown advocate during the pandemic. He has been accused of anti-COVID-19 rhetoric and encouraging and supporting demonstrators of the convoy.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Ottawa Police tagFreedom Convoy tagRandy Hillier tagOttawa Convoy tagFreedom Convoy Ottawa tagbail request dismissed randy hillier tagmpp charged tagrandy hillier bail tagrandy hillier bail request tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers