Chris Stapleton show in London, Ont. postponed due to COVID-19

London-area Chris Stapleton fans will have to wait a bit longer to see the country music star perform in the Forest City as part of his All-American Road Show tour.

In a social media post Thursday, Stapleton announced that the show, scheduled for Thursday night at Budweiser Gardens, would be postponed as a result of a positive COVID-19 case within the band, in addition to subsequent exposures.

🚨 THIS JUST IN 🚨 The Chris Stapleton concert tonight has been POSTPONED. We will notify ticket purchasers with the new date once rescheduled. https://t.co/3nJinjyz8E — @BudGardens (@BudGardens) April 28, 2022

“We want you all to know this was not a decision we made lightly and we sincerely apologize to every ticket holder,” read the post, co-signed by Stapleton and wife Morgane. Stapleton was set to perform with special guest Elle King.

“Stay tuned for rescheduled dates, soon to be announced. We are focused on staying safe and hope to see you all soon.”

Shows in Ottawa and Montreal, scheduled for Friday and Saturday, respectively, have also been postponed as a result, the announcement said.

In a tweet, officials with Budweiser Gardens said ticket purchasers would be notified of the new date when it has been rescheduled.