Ontario COVID numbers: 1,661 people in hospital, 202 in intensive care

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is reporting 1,661 people in hospital with COVID on Thursday, with 202 in intensive care.

This is down by 73 for hospitalizations and a decrease of nine for ICUs since the previous day.

Last Thursday, there were 1,662 hospitalizations with 203 in ICU. This is a 2.1 per cent increase and a 2.4 per cent decrease, respectively, to the figures this week.

According to latest data for hospitalizations from the weekend, 55 per cent were admitted for other reasons but tested positive for COVID-19. For those in ICUs, 33 per cent were admitted for other reasons.

Ontario COVID cases, deaths, vaccinations, recoveries, testing

Meanwhile, Ontario also reported 3,560 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday, though that is an underestimate of the true widespread transmission of the virus due to PCR testing eligibility. The provincial case total now stands at 1,252,578.

Story continues below advertisement

The death toll in the province has risen to 12,792 from the previous day as 21 more virus-related deaths were added. The report did note that one death was removed from the total.

There are a total of 1,208,322 recoveries, which is around 96 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 3,751 from the previous day.

For vaccinations, of the aged 12 and older population, 91.1 per cent are fully vaccinated. First dose coverage stands at 93 per cent. Third dose immunization is at 56.4 per cent — more than 7.2 million Ontarians have received a booster shot.

For young children aged five to 11, first dose coverage stands at 56.2 per cent with 35.1 per cent who are fully vaccinated.

The province administered 34,089 doses in the last day.

The government said 18,875 tests were processed in the previous 24 hours. There are 7,592 tests currently under investigation.

The test positivity rate stands at 15.2 per cent, down from 16.8 per cent reported a week ago.

Story continues below advertisement