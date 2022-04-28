Menu

Crime

Saskatoon community volunteer receives multiple sexual assault charges

By Montana Getty Global News
Posted April 28, 2022 2:30 pm
Saskatoon community volunteer receives multiple sexual assault charges - image View image in full screen
File / Global News

A man who is known to be a regular volunteer in Saskatoon has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault and sexual interference.

After an investigation conducted by the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS), 62-year-old Eric Pohorecky was arrested.

He was initially arrested for incidents between 2016 and 2017, but after further investigation, he was accused in connection with multiple more incidents that took place between 2018 and 2021.

Pohorecky was charged with four counts of sexual assault and four counts of sexual interference involving four different victims under the age of 16.

Investigators believe there could be other victims and are urging the public to contact them with any further information that could be used for their investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

Related News
