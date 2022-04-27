Menu

Crime

Foothills man charged with child sexual assault; RCMP believe there are more victims

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted April 27, 2022 3:09 pm
Click to play video: 'Need for Alberta officers trained for child sex assault cases grows' Need for Alberta officers trained for child sex assault cases grows
WATCH (June 1, 2018): Currently, the Zebra Centre alone is working on 122 child sexual assault investigations. As the number grows, so does the need for specially trained officers. Kendra Slugoski reports – Jun 1, 2018

After charging a 45-year-old man from Foothills County with sexual offences involving children in June 2021, investigators now believe there may be other victims.

Following two RCMP investigations, Matthew Wade Kinch was charged with three counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual interference and two counts of failing to comply with a release order.

The case is currently before the courts and the accused is scheduled to appear in provincial court in Turner Valley on Jan. 17, 2023.

However, RCMP investigators believe there may be more victims.

Read more: Eastern Alberta man accused of sexual offences against children: RCMP

“The Alberta RCMP are continuing their investigation and are asking the public to come forward with any similar type incidents.”

Kinch is described as 5’6″ tall, about 174 pounds, a slender build, with brown hair, brown eyes and a light complexion.

In case an alias was used, Alberta RCMP are releasing a photo of Kinch.

Read more: RCMP looking for more possible victims after Alberta man charged with child sexual assault

Anyone with any information connected to this investigation is asked to contact Turner Valley RCMP at 403-933-6600 or local police. Anonymous information can be provided through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) and online at http://www.P3Tips.com.

