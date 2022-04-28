Fire that destroyed Cap-Pelé restaurant deemed suspicious as RCMP investigate string of fires

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in New Brunswick have confirmed a fire at a seafood restaurant in Cap-Pelé over the weekend was suspicious, and say investigators are trying to see if the blaze is linked to a string of suspicious fires in their Southeast District.

The fire at Chez Camille Take Out on Acadia Street destroyed the building in the early morning hours of April 24. Nobody was inside at the time.

Police said Thursday the investigation has deemed the fire to be suspicious in nature, and they are still investigating the cause.

In a news release, RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Hans Ouellette said police are aware that some residents are concerned following “many building fires in the area” over the last few years.

“Each investigation takes time and is investigated thoroughly. Since 2019, several arrests have been made in relation to these fires while others remain under investigation,” Ouellette said.

“The RCMP does not issue updates to suspicious fire investigations if the file is deemed to be non-criminal in nature, accidental, or fraudulent in nature.”

‘We don’t know who’s gonna be next’

Earlier this week, the CEO of the Cap-Pelé/Beaubassin-East Chamber of Commerce told Global News the business community was extremely concerned about the number of suspicious fires at local businesses.

“Last August, for example, three weekends in a row, we had to respond to calls from smokehouses because there were smokehouses burned down every weekend,” Anthony Azard said.

“So we’re very concerned, the business community right now … Because we don’t know who is gonna be next.”

Meanwhile, police are asking anyone with information or who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area at around 3:30 a.m. on April 24 to call Shediac RCMP at 506-533-5151. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

– With a file from Suzanne Lapointe