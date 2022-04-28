West Island girl’s hockey development camp gives young female athletes a rare opportunity

Send this page to someone via email

Even though the winter ice hockey season has come to an end, West Island mother Michelle Fauteux is determined to keep kids on the ice.

The former professional player has created her own camp to promote girls’ hockey in a non-competitive environment.

“Why not rent some ice and put out the word? That was all I did was just, hey, we’re going to, you know, have a little session. And if your daughter has ever been interested in playing hockey or trying it, come on out,” said Fauteux.

Twenty-seven girls ages 5-12 registered almost immediately in Fauteux’s all-girls spring hockey development camp at Excellent Ice in Kirkland. The camp runs every Wednesday night from 5-6 p.m. from the weeks April 13 to May 25.

“It’s pretty amazing, really amazing response. I’m very surprised, actually,” said Fauteux.

Story continues below advertisement

One of the girls signed up is 12-year-old Eden Hayun who is new to hockey. The ringette player’s mother tried to sign her up for hockey but said there are not many opportunities for girls to play together.

“It was pretty next to impossible, especially for entry level,” said Orley Pinchuk, Eden’s Mother.

When they saw Fauteux advertising the camp on a local Facebook group, they jumped at the rare chance to develop her skills.

“I hope that my hockey skills are going to get better because in the high school that I’m going to next year, there’s a girls’ hockey league that I can join,” said Hayun.

The seven-week camp gives young girls the chance to play with other girls.

“It was really to make it a really fun, non competitive experience so they can see what it’s like and be all together in the dressing room as girls, you know, because when you play with boys it’s a bit different,” said Fauteux.

Story continues below advertisement

Girls at Wednesday’s session who have played with boys told Global News they prefer playing with girls their age.

“It’s more fun, because I’m a little more shy to boys to talk to and girls I’m more open to,” said seven-year-old Gemma Todd.

The drills and scrimmages are only led by female coaches.

“It’s just offering that role model and that opportunity for the little girls to see, you know, other female people on the ice with them,” said Fauteux.

Lindsay McEwen said that she doesn’t want the training camp to end.

“I just feel like if you can bond a bit more with your team because they’re girls and it’s just fun,” she said.

Luckily for her, Fauteux hopes to run another session and perhaps even a summer camp in order to give more girls a chance to play together.

1:49 Montreal in mourning following death of hockey great Guy Lafleur Montreal in mourning following death of hockey great Guy Lafleur