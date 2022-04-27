Calgary workplace incident sends 1 person to hospital with serious injuries

Send this page to someone via email

One person has been transported to the hospital with serious injuries after a workplace incident in Calgary.

EMS confirmed they responded to an incident at 1324 – 36 Ave. N.E. at around 7:40 a.m. Wednesday.

According to the Calgary Police Service, a man in his 20s was transported to the hospital with life-altering injuries.

“Alberta (Occupation Health and Safety) will lead the investigation with support from police,” a CPS spokesperson said.

More to come…