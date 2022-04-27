2 teen boys charged after stabbing at Scarborough Town Centre

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say two teenagers are facing charges following a stabbing inside Scarborough Town Centre on Tuesday evening.

Police say an altercation between two groups escalated into a stabbing at the mall at around 6:30 p.m.

Investigators said officers found a 19-year-old man and a 20-year-old man suffering from stab wounds

Both men were in serious condition and were taken to hospital by paramedics.

Police initially said three people were injured but later confirmed Wednesday that only two people were stabbed.

The suspects fled the area but were arrested a short time later, police said.

A 14-year-old boy from Toronto was charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and weapons dangerous.

A 16-year-old boy, also from Toronto, was charged with two counts of failing to comply with a probation order, using an imitation firearm during an offence, threatening bodily harm, assault with a weapon, aggravated assault and weapons dangerous.

Both are scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday. They cannot be identified due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act.