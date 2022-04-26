Menu

Crime

3 injured in stabbing at Scarborough Town Centre Mall: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted April 26, 2022 7:24 pm
Police are investigating after a stabbing in Scarborough left three with injuries. View image in full screen
Police are investigating after a stabbing in Scarborough left three with injuries. Global News

Police are investigating after a stabbing in Scarborough left three people with injuries.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Toronto police said officers received a report of a stabbing at the Scarborough Town Centre Mall.

Police said officers located three victims with injuries.

15-year-old boy arrested after 2 stabbed at Mississauga high school: police

According to police, Toronto paramedics transported one victim with serious injuries to hospital via an emergency run.

Officers told Global News the incident occurred inside the mall, and said “multiple people” are believed to have been involved.

