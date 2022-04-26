3 injured in stabbing at Scarborough Town Centre Mall: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating after a stabbing in Scarborough left three people with injuries.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Toronto police said officers received a report of a stabbing at the Scarborough Town Centre Mall.

STABBING:

Scarborough Town Centre Mall

– reports that someone has been stabbed

– police o/s

– officers located 3 victims w/ injuries

– @TorontoMedics o/s – taking 1 patient w/ serious injuries to hospital via emerge run

– officers advised multiple people involved#GO777195

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) April 26, 2022

Police said officers located three victims with injuries.

According to police, Toronto paramedics transported one victim with serious injuries to hospital via an emergency run.

Officers told Global News the incident occurred inside the mall, and said “multiple people” are believed to have been involved.