Manitoba Hydro works to restore power from weekend storm as new outages arise

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 27, 2022 10:11 am
Utility poles were damaged by a weekend storm that brought heavy snow and strong winds to western Manitoba. . View image in full screen
Utility poles were damaged by a weekend storm that brought heavy snow and strong winds to western Manitoba. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Manitoba Hydro

As Manitoba Hydro continues to work toward getting the lights back on for Manitobans who have been without power since the weekend storm, they’re also dealing with new outages, including one in the William Whyte area, just north of Portage and Main, on Wednesday morning.

Hydro said the outage is affecting nearly 1,800 customers.

Read more: Manitoba flood warning issued for Assiniboine River from St. Lazare to Griswold

A large outage in the Interlake was fixed just after midnight Wednesday, restoring power to more than 4,600 homes and businesses, as well as a 750-home outage in Winnipeg’s Charleswood neighbourhood around the same time.

According to Hydro, about 500 Dauphin customers and almost 400 along the Red River just south of Winnipeg are still without power.

Hydro said Wednesday morning it didn’t have an estimate yet for when power would be restored.

