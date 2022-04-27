Manitoba Hydro works to restore power from weekend storm as new outages arise

Send this page to someone via email

As Manitoba Hydro continues to work toward getting the lights back on for Manitobans who have been without power since the weekend storm, they’re also dealing with new outages, including one in the William Whyte area, just north of Portage and Main, on Wednesday morning.

Hydro said the outage is affecting nearly 1,800 customers.

A large outage in the Interlake was fixed just after midnight Wednesday, restoring power to more than 4,600 homes and businesses, as well as a 750-home outage in Winnipeg’s Charleswood neighbourhood around the same time.

According to Hydro, about 500 Dauphin customers and almost 400 along the Red River just south of Winnipeg are still without power.

Story continues below advertisement

Hydro said Wednesday morning it didn’t have an estimate yet for when power would be restored.

#mboutage We're responding to an outage in the North End in Winnipeg. Approximately 1,785 customers are out of power. No estimated time for restoration at the moment. pic.twitter.com/q2VHjAXEOg — Manitoba Hydro (@manitobahydro) April 27, 2022

3:37 Manitoba Hydro on storm outages Manitoba Hydro on storm outages – Apr 14, 2022