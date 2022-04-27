Manitoba Hydro works to restore power from weekend storm as new outages arise

As Manitoba Hydro continues to work toward getting the lights back on for Manitobans who have been without power since the weekend storm, they’re also dealing with new outages, including one in the William Whyte area, just north of Portage and Main, on Wednesday morning.
Hydro said the outage is affecting nearly 1,800 customers.
A large outage in the Interlake was fixed just after midnight Wednesday, restoring power to more than 4,600 homes and businesses, as well as a 750-home outage in Winnipeg’s Charleswood neighbourhood around the same time.
According to Hydro, about 500 Dauphin customers and almost 400 along the Red River just south of Winnipeg are still without power.
Hydro said Wednesday morning it didn’t have an estimate yet for when power would be restored.
Comments