Manitoba flood warning issued for Assiniboine River from St. Lazare to Griswold

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted April 26, 2022 4:14 pm
Manitoba has issued a flood warning for the Assiniboine River from St. Lazare to Griswold. View image in full screen
Manitoba has issued a flood warning for the Assiniboine River from St. Lazare to Griswold. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

The provincial government has issued a flood warning for the Assiniboine River in southwestern Manitoba.

The warning, issued Tuesday afternoon, stretches from St. Lazare to Griswold.

Read more: Red River Valley flood warning issued as Colorado low moves through province

In a release the province said the Shellmouth Dam is being operated to reduce the risk of flooding downstream on the Assiniboine River.

The province says outflows may change as melting and run-off in the upper Assiniboine River basin resumes.

Click to play video: 'Overland flooding a risk as Manitoba braces for more snow, rain: province' Overland flooding a risk as Manitoba braces for more snow, rain: province
Overland flooding a risk as Manitoba braces for more snow, rain: province

Meanwhile an overland flood warning remains in effect for much of southern Manitoba.

The province says the warning extends from the Saskatchewan boundary eastward to Highway 12 and from the United States border north to the Trans-Canada.

Read more: Province to activate Red River Floodway amid deluge

A high water advisory has also been issued for the Whiteshell lakes area as levels on most lakes continue to rise due to rainfall and snowmelt from two late season storms over the past few weeks.

Trending Stories

Winnipeg was hit with 70 millimetres of rain over the weekend. Underpasses were flooded, prompting several roads closures. Closer to the United States border, Altona received 76 millimetres, Environment Canada said.

Click to play video: 'What does rain mean for Red River level?' What does rain mean for Red River level?
What does rain mean for Red River level?

St. Adolphe, a small community just south of the capital, started extending its dike to keep the water at bay.

In western Manitoba, cooler temperatures made for thick, heavy snow instead of rain. Combined with wind gusts of more than 80 km/h — 100 km/h in Brandon — the weather system broke wood utility poles and brought down power lines.

Read more: Overland flood warning issued for parts of southern Manitoba

The province says southern Manitoba basins, including the United States’ portions of the Red, Souris, Pembina and Roseau river basins, have received an average of 60 mms of precipitation since April 22.

Cooler weather was expected to slow the melt and temporarily reduce the threat of major flooding, the provincial government said over the weekend, although temperatures are forecast to climb later in the week.

— with files from The Canadian Press

Click to play video: 'Overland flooding insurance policies' Overland flooding insurance policies
Overland flooding insurance policies

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
