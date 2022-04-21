Overland flood warning issued for parts of southern Manitoba

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba has issued an overland flood warning for southern areas in the province forecast to be hit with a large dump of snow over the weekend.

In a release Thursday afternoon, the province said the warning extends from the Saskatchewan border eastward to Highway 12 and from the United States border north to the Trans-Canada.

The province also said the warning could extend north of the Trans-Canada between highways 5 and 16 and north of of the Trans-Canada between Portage la Prairie and Winnipeg.

More than 50 mm of rain and snow mix is possible, with some localized areas getting up to 80 mm by midday Monday, the province said.

“As high amounts of rainfall occurring in a short period may cause overland flooding, citizens are advised of the potential for the sudden rise of water levels in these areas,” the government said in a release.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for southern Manitoba Thursday.

It says another Colorado Low moving through the Dakotas this weekend will affect the southern half of Manitoba from Friday morning through Monday.

According to Environment Canada, it looks like the storm will include a swath of heavy snow through the Parklands and Interlake, and periods of heavy rain for the Red River Valley and areas further east, as well as a strong wind gusting from 60-90 km/h.

The places that get the heaviest snow could see up to 50 cm; the places that get the heaviest rain could see up to 50 mm, Environment Canada says.

The latest precipitation comes after a late-season winter storm brought a significant amount of precipitation last week.

On Wednesday Fisaha Unduche, executive director of hydrologic forecasting and water management for Manitoba, said if the predicted precipitation comes this weekend, it will make April the second-wettest month for the Red River Valley since 1950.

He said there is a moderate-to-major flood risk for the Red River, a moderate flood risk for other Manitoba water basins and eastern regions and a low risk for flooding in northern Manitoba basins and lakes.

The province said the Manitoba Emergency Measures Organization is helping local authorities to prepare.

Manitoba Transportation and Infrastructure said heavy equipment may be deployed on highways where heavy snow accumulates. They warn heavy winds and snow accumulation could limit visibility and create challenging driving conditions.

— with files from Sam Thompson and The Canadian Press

