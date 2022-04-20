Overland flooding a risk as Manitoba braces for more snow, rain: province

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government is warning about the risk of overland flooding as the province braces for another dump of rain and snow this weekend.

Manitoba Transportation and Infrastructure’s Hydrologic Forecast Centre says a potential significant precipitation system could bring between 40 to 80 millimetres of rain or snow to central and southern Manitoba.

While forecasters haven’t been able to say exactly where the precipitation will fall, the province says “confidence is high” that most central and southern Manitoba basins, including the U.S. portions of the Red, Souris, Pembina, and Roseau river basins, could see between 40 and 50 mm of precipitation.

The province adds some localized areas may see as much as 80 mm by Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

3:10 Winter storm moves into Manitoba with more snow on the way Winter storm moves into Manitoba with more snow on the way

The system may fall as a rain and snow mix, bringing as much as 30 cm of snow and the remainder as rain to the central and southern Manitoba basins, according to the province.

The latest precipitation comes after a late-season winter storm brought a significant amount of precipitation last week.

Environment Canada has said preliminary numbers showed the largest reported snowfall came from Onanole and Riding Mountain National Park at 82 centimetres.

Further south, Killarney saw around 60 cm. The south-central region, including Winnipeg, got anywhere between 25 to 35 cm, although slightly more came down closer to the border, with Morden recording 38 cm.

Story continues below advertisement

0:49 Some Manitoba RMs still on flood watch Some Manitoba RMs still on flood watch

Just north of Winnipeg, Selkirk was hit a little harder. It got around 45 cm.

Because daily temperatures are forecast to remain above zero until next week for most parts of south and central Manitoba, the province warns overland flooding could occur in areas where the most rainfall occurs.

Peak flows on the Red and Assiniboine rivers and tributaries are not expected to arrive until late April to early May, the province says.

The province says flood forecasters will continue to monitor and further forecasts about flows and levels will come as the system develops.

— with files from Will Reimer

Story continues below advertisement

1:43 Timing of blizzard couldn’t be worse as Manitoba communities try to stave off flooding Timing of blizzard couldn’t be worse as Manitoba communities try to stave off flooding – Apr 11, 2022