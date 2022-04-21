Manitoba could see heavy snow and rain this weekend, meteorologists say

A special weather statement for southern Manitoba has been issued by Environment Canada for this weekend.

It says another Colorado Low moving through the Dakotas this weekend will affect the southern half of Manitoba from Friday morning through Monday.

Meteorologist Brian Luzny told 680 CJOB’s The Start that the province could see a lot more precipitation, although it’s too soon to be certain how the storm will track.

“What we’re going to see is snow push into the province from the Dakotas, and then have a mix for the morning — maybe some patchy freezing rain, and then changing to mostly rain for most of southern Manitoba for later Friday morning.”

Hard to believe that on this date (Apr 21) in 1980, during the driest sunniest April on record, Winnipeg recorded its all time hottest April day with a scorching high of 34.3C. Other highs that day:

Graysville: 37.0C

Morden: 36.5C

Emerson: 36.0C

Grand Forks: 37.8C (100F) pic.twitter.com/CWxlmKRyM3 — Rob's Obs (@robsobs) April 21, 2022

According to Environment Canada, it looks like the storm will include a swath of heavy snow through the Parklands and Interlake, and periods of heavy rain for the Red River Valley and areas further east, as well as a strong wind gusting from 60-90 km/h.

The places that get the heaviest snow could see up to 50 centimetres; the places that get the heaviest rain could see up to 50 millimetres.

“What we’re looking at for most intense snowfall is basically western Manitoba, the area closest to the Saskatchewan border, and then moving northeast through the Parklands, through the Manitoba Interlake and that’s where you’re going to see the biggest swath on Saturday, Saturday night, and Sunday morning,” said Luzny.

