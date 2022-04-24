Overland flooding, closed highways in Manitoba as Colorado low rips through province

Eastern Manitoba is dealing with flooded roads and basements while the western part of the province is dealing with snow and power outages as the second Colorado Low in as many weeks devastates the province.
Winnipeggers are reporting collapsed basement walls and sump pumps that just can’t keep up with incoming water.
The Forks has recorded 60mm of rain since the storm began on Friday.
The Winnipeg Police service is reporting large areas of standing water and a major sinkhole on Route 90 near Dublin Ave. and Notre Dame Ave. that’s forced a partial closure of the roadway.
The Henderson Highway underpass at the Perimeter Highway is also closed this morning due to standing water.
Winnipeg, along with most of southeastern Manitoba, remains under a rainfall warning.
In the Portage la Prairie area, a rare wind warning has been issued due to the potential for gusts up to 90 km/h.
Further west of that, snowfall and winter storm warnings blanket the region.
The Westman region is rife with highway closures and power outages, as heavy wet snow is causing all sorts of issues.
As of 8:30 a.m. Sunday, more than 15,000 Manitoba Hydro customers were without power.
Winnipeg is expected to see rain switch to snow later this morning.
2-4 centimetres of the white stuff could fall this afternoon on top of 5mm of Sunday morning rainfall.
On Saturday, the province re-opened the Red River Floodway to mitigate risk inside city limits.
At the same time, a myriad of flood warnings were issued for parts of southern Manitoba.
Meanwhile, the Riding Mountain area is bracing for up to 10cm of more snow.
The storm is expected to move out on Sunday afternoon, with Westman seeing relief before the capitol region.
Comments