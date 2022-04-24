Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Overland flooding, closed highways in Manitoba as Colorado low rips through province

By Skylar Peters Global News
Posted April 24, 2022 9:11 am
Overland flooding can be seen in Winnipeg's Transcona area on April 23rd, 2022, as a Colorado low dumped an estimated 60mm of rain on the city in little over 24 hours. View image in full screen
Overland flooding can be seen in Winnipeg's Transcona area on April 23rd, 2022, as a Colorado low dumped an estimated 60mm of rain on the city in little over 24 hours. Lauren McNabb / Global News

Eastern Manitoba is dealing with flooded roads and basements while the western part of the province is dealing with snow and power outages as the second Colorado Low in as many weeks devastates the province.

Winnipeggers are reporting collapsed basement walls and sump pumps that just can’t keep up with incoming water.

The Forks has recorded 60mm of rain since the storm began on Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

The Winnipeg Police service is reporting large areas of standing water and a major sinkhole on Route 90 near Dublin Ave. and Notre Dame Ave. that’s forced a partial closure of the roadway.

The Henderson Highway underpass at the Perimeter Highway is also closed this morning due to standing water.

Winnipeg, along with most of southeastern Manitoba, remains under a rainfall warning.

In the Portage la Prairie area, a rare wind warning has been issued due to the potential for gusts up to 90 km/h.

Further west of that, snowfall and winter storm warnings blanket the region.

The Westman region is rife with highway closures and power outages, as heavy wet snow is causing all sorts of issues.

Story continues below advertisement

As of 8:30 a.m. Sunday, more than 15,000 Manitoba Hydro customers were without power.

Trending Stories

Winnipeg is expected to see rain switch to snow later this morning.

2-4 centimetres of the white stuff could fall this afternoon on top of 5mm of Sunday morning rainfall.

Story continues below advertisement

On Saturday, the province re-opened the Red River Floodway to mitigate risk inside city limits.

At the same time, a myriad of flood warnings were issued for parts of southern Manitoba.

Read more: Province to activate Red River Floodway amid deluge

Meanwhile, the Riding Mountain area is bracing for up to 10cm of more snow.

The storm is expected to move out on Sunday afternoon, with Westman seeing relief before the capitol region.

Click to play video: 'Riding Mountain bracing for more snow' Riding Mountain bracing for more snow
Riding Mountain bracing for more snow
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Environment Canada tagManitoba tagwinnipeg tagFlooding tagWinter Storm tagSnowfall tagRainfall tagManitoba Storm tagManitoba flooding tagSpring Storm tagRiding Mountain tagManitoba Rainfall tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers