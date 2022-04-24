Overland flooding, closed highways in Manitoba as Colorado low rips through province

Send this page to someone via email

Eastern Manitoba is dealing with flooded roads and basements while the western part of the province is dealing with snow and power outages as the second Colorado Low in as many weeks devastates the province.

Winnipeggers are reporting collapsed basement walls and sump pumps that just can’t keep up with incoming water.

The Forks has recorded 60mm of rain since the storm began on Friday.

Rainfall totals in Winnipeg since yesterday as of 10 pm Apr 23:

Winnipeg airport: 45.2 mm

Winnipeg Forks: 60.0 mm

Unofficial sites;

E St Paul: 53 mm

St Vital: 52 mm

Charleswood: 45 mm

Seeing lots of reports of flooded basements and overland flooding in/around city #MBstorm — Rob's Obs (@robsobs) April 24, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

The Winnipeg Police service is reporting large areas of standing water and a major sinkhole on Route 90 near Dublin Ave. and Notre Dame Ave. that’s forced a partial closure of the roadway.

The Henderson Highway underpass at the Perimeter Highway is also closed this morning due to standing water.

Winnipeg, along with most of southeastern Manitoba, remains under a rainfall warning.

In the Portage la Prairie area, a rare wind warning has been issued due to the potential for gusts up to 90 km/h.

Further west of that, snowfall and winter storm warnings blanket the region.

The Westman region is rife with highway closures and power outages, as heavy wet snow is causing all sorts of issues.

Morning #mbstorm update: – 60mm of rainfall at The Forks

– Flooded underpasses, basements in Winnipeg

– 11,000 @manitobahydro customers w/out power (nearly all in Westman, first picture)

– Highway closures in Westman (second picture)

– 10cm of snow expected in Riding Mountain pic.twitter.com/vd3flXxKD7 — Skylar Peters (@SkylarAPeters) April 24, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

As of 8:30 a.m. Sunday, more than 15,000 Manitoba Hydro customers were without power.

Wind and icing throughout the province has led to many outages and poor road conditions. Below is just one example of equipment damage due to the #mbstorm causing an #mboutage. (1/?) pic.twitter.com/39O4VpKEel — Manitoba Hydro (@manitobahydro) April 24, 2022

Winnipeg is expected to see rain switch to snow later this morning.

2-4 centimetres of the white stuff could fall this afternoon on top of 5mm of Sunday morning rainfall.

UPDATE: Underpasses open

Drive with care!

Standing water/ low flooding in many places, ditches in places are at capacity. staff out assessing.

Do not carry speed into bodies of standing water,#winnipeg #wpgtmc #wpgtraffic #mbstorm pic.twitter.com/8XotZiwQGF — Winnipeg TMC (@WinnipegTMC) April 24, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

On Saturday, the province re-opened the Red River Floodway to mitigate risk inside city limits.

At the same time, a myriad of flood warnings were issued for parts of southern Manitoba.

Read more: Province to activate Red River Floodway amid deluge

Meanwhile, the Riding Mountain area is bracing for up to 10cm of more snow.

The storm is expected to move out on Sunday afternoon, with Westman seeing relief before the capitol region.

1:34 Riding Mountain bracing for more snow Riding Mountain bracing for more snow