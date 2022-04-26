Police investigate discovery of body in burned vehicle near Chase, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

An investigation is underway, say police, after a body was found in a burned vehicle in B.C.’s Southern Interior.

According to the RCMP, police in Chase received a complaint on Friday afternoon of an abandoned and burned-out vehicle near Skmana Lake.

Officers located the burned older sedan in the area of Skmana Lake Road and Loakin Bear Creek Road, and found the body of an unknown person inside the vehicle.

“As this is an unexpected and suspicious death, the Southeast District’s Major Crime Unit has taken conduct of the investigation,” police said in a press release.

RCMP say since the area is frequently used for recreation, they are urging anyone with trail or dashcam footage to call their major crime information line at 1-877-987-8477.

RCMP Sgt. Chris Manseau said investigators are still working on identifying the deceased person and that no further details are available at this time.

